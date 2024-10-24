Costco's Recall List Grows: A Popular Breakfast Item Pulled Due To Listeria

The list of major food recalls at Costco this month only continues to grow. Just a couple of days after recalling a popular seafood item over Listeria concerns, the retailer is pulling another item from shelves due to potential contamination by the same type of bacteria.

Costco sent out a letter this week to customers who purchased Krusteaz Belgian Waffles from its warehouses between Oct. 13 and Oct. 21. According to the alert, these waffles are being pulled from stores as part of a massive frozen waffle and pancake recall announced earlier this week by the supplier TreeHouse Foods.

The recall, initiated out of concern over potential Listeria contamination, impacts a wide variety of private-label and name brands, including Krusteaz, Kodiak Cakes, Trader Joe's, Walmart's Great Value, Whole Foods' 365 Organic, Aldi's Breakfast Best, and Target's Good & Gather.

Krusteaz Belgian Waffles (item number 547374) are sold in 24-count packs at Costco. The letter urged anyone who still has the recalled waffles at home to refrain from consuming them and instead return them to their local Costco for a full refund.

Those with additional questions or concerns should contact TreeHouse Foods at (800) 596-2903. Additionally, anyone concerned that they may have purchased a different impacted waffle brand should check out the full list of recalled products and other identifying information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recall notice.

The Krusteaz recall comes as the retailer is still contending with food safety concerns regarding its popular Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon. Packages sold at select Costco warehouses in the Southeast are currently being recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. The recall only impacts boxes with the lot number 8512801270.

Listeria is also to blame for four additional Costco food recalls that took place within the span of one week earlier in October. The recalled items are: Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara, Rana Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce, El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, and Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria infection symptoms can emerge within a couple of days or weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and other flu-like effects. Listeria infection is especially harmful to pregnant people, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, though others can be infected as well.