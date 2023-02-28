McDonald's Is Bringing Fresh Doughnuts To Even More Locations

Though McDonald's name brings classic menu items like the Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets to mind, the fast-food giant has also pioneered some iconic sweet treats. After all, it would be hard to separate the popular burger brand from its McFlurries, Shamrock Shakes, or hot, handheld apple pies.

But McDonald's could soon become your next destination for fresh doughnuts as the chain ramps up an exciting partnership with Krispy Kreme.

McDonald's kicked off the partnership with Krispy Kreme in 2022 with a soft launch of the doughnuts at nine select locations in Kentucky. That test is now set for a massive expansion to roughly 160 locations across Louisville, Lexington, and surrounding Kentucky areas. The restaurants will start selling the doughnuts on March 21.

Customers will be able to purchase three fan-favorite Krispy Kreme flavors: the Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut. The Raspberry Filled Doughnut, offered during the initial test, seems to have been replaced with the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut in the wider rollout.

McDonald's said in a statement that the larger rollout will help the company glean more insights about customer demand for the sweet treats and the operational impact of offering them on a wider scale. As for Krispy Kreme, the expanded test will serve as a litmus test on fast-food partnerships.

In another change from the smaller test, which only allowed customers to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts in-restaurant and at drive-thrus, the expanded test will offer the treats for purchase via delivery and the McDonald's app.

What hasn't changed is that the doughnuts will be available for purchase all day at the participating locations, though McDonald's warned opportunities to try them at its stores do have an expiration date.

"They'll only be here for a limited time, while supplies last – so run, dough-nut walk to your nearest participating McDonald's to get a taste," McDonald's said.