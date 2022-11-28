Skip to content

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back at Nationwide Locations

The custardy treat is your go-to pie for December.
Olivia Bria
By Olivia Bria
Published on November 28, 2022 | 1:59 PM

We're lovin' it—the holiday season, that is. Apparently McDonald's is too, because its iconic holiday pie is officially making a comeback.

The fast-food chain is known to take its Christmas offerings to a new and festive level each year. According to McDonald's corporate press release, last year's big reveal included a 12-day deal collaboration with the queen of Christmas herself—Mariah Carey. It's no doubt that customers are anxiously awaiting what the brand has in store for the 2022 winter season.

RELATED: 8 Fast-Food Chains That Never Freeze Their Burgers

Chew Boom reports that fans just spotted McDonald's holiday pie at select locations, but the menu item will become available nationwide starting in early December. The dessert consists of a creamy, smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Despite this lengthy description, customers are likening its flavor to a classic apple pie.

Although this dessert seems to reappear every single year and is pretty much par for the course for the season, Twitter fans sure do have a lot of opinions on the subject.

The internet is totally divided on the holiday pie, as one user tweeted that he purchased two recently, both of which were "extremely off" and "did not taste the same as usual."

Regardless of others describing the returning menu item as "overrated," there are many McDonald's fans that are excited to grab the dessert.

One Twitter user wrote, "Tis the season to start calling every McDonald's near me to see if they have holiday pies," as another said the treat was "good."

According to Reddit, the holiday pie was seen in 2021 but wasn't available nationwide. "I really hope this comes to Minnesota this year. Completely skipped the state (at least the Twin Cities Metro) last year and I almost drove 2 hours to get one. One of my favorite menu items," one Reddit user said. Another added that the holiday was absent from Colorado as well.

According to CNN Business, the pastry has been making a comeback for the past 10 years, but always varies on timing and availability. Sounds like McDonald's holiday pie is a mystery wrapped in a buttery crust.

Olivia Bria
Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Connecticut. She is a foodie, traveler, journalist, and celebrity interviewer. Read more about Olivia
Filed Under
// // // //

More content from Restaurants

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Restaurants
  • in n out burgers

    8 Fast-Food Chains That Never Freeze Their Burgers

  • Howard johnson's

    5 Old-School Chain Restaurant Meals Chefs Loved

  • eating hungover

    8 Best Fast-Food Orders for Hangovers

  • 9 Secrets You Should Know About LongHorn Steakhouse

    9 LongHorn Steakhouse Secrets

  • popeyes chicken sandwich combo

    10 Best Chain Restaurant Deals Deals and Freebies You Can Score On Black Friday