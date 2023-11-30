McDonald's Is Launching a New Happy Meal With Adorable Collectible Toys

McDonald's fans understand the joy that comes with opening a Happy Meal. As you unload your McNuggets or Big Mac, there's a sense of excitement sparked by the discovery of a shiny new toy nestled inside the box. Although Happy Meals are made for kids, McDonald's is, once again, saying you're never too old to enjoy one.

For the second year in a row, the fast-food chain is releasing an adult Happy Meal, and this year's box features a new version of the cherished toy collection from the '80s and '90s: McNugget Buddies. Created in partnership with artist and DJ Kerwin Frost, the new meal, called the "Kerwin Frost Box," is coming to McDonald's on Dec. 11.

When you order this meal, you will get a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a soft drink, and a McNugget Buddy collectible. Six different collectibles with interchangeable outfits will be available, with each one assigned a different personality.

The original McNugget Buddy collection was first launched in 1988. The upcoming "reimagined" collectibles were inspired by Kerwin's childhood and the importance of self-expression. The characters live in "Frost Way" and include Kerwin Frost (the mayor of Frost Way), Don Bernice (the "Wise Stylist"), Uptown Moe (the "Neighborhood Hero"), Waffutu (the "Curious Optimist"), BRRRICK (the "Cool Guy), and Darla (the "Dreamer").

Last year, McDonald's released its first-ever adult Happy Meal, called the "Cactus Flea Market Box." Created in partnership with the fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, the boxes included the usual Happy Meal menu items, along with McDonald's character collectibles. These included Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and a new Cactus Buddy figurine.

The first-of-its-kind Happy Meal sold out quickly. The high demand for these nostalgic toys even resulted in some customers reselling the items for thousands of dollars.

"Fans told us they wanted to celebrate that quintessential childhood experience again," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a press release. "So, we're excited to team up with Kerwin on this next take, as he brings his own childhood McDonald's memories to life through reimagined McDonald's characters, immersing our fans in the world of Frost Way."

In addition to the new Kerwin Frost Boxes, McDonald's and Frost are launching limited-edition merchandise, which will include items from the McNugget Buddy collection, such as the Fry Guy shoes seen on the Kerwin Frost toy. A portion of the proceeds from this merchandise collection will be donated to the Harlem Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization that supports emerging and established artists in Harlem, N.Y., which is where Frost grew up. The merch will be available on Frost's website starting on Dec. 11