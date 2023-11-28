First Look at McDonald's New Chain, CosMc's, Reveals Hints About the Menu

Months after McDonald's first announced that it was launching a new restaurant chain, customers have finally gotten a first peek at the secretive concept—and some exciting hints about what may be on the menu.

Back in July, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed that the company was planning to start testing a new restaurant brand called CosMc's in early 2024. The name of the brand was inspired by the alien, six-armed McDonald's mascot CosMc, which appeared in ads in the 1980s and 1990s.

Kempczinski shared very few details about the new chain during the earnings call apart from saying that it will be a "small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald's but its own unique personality." But a new viral TikTok video from food blogger Snackolator just gave us the most in-depth look yet at the spinoff brand.

The video, which has racked up more than 489,000 views, included real footage of a CosMc's location that's currently under construction in Bolingbrook, Ill. The restaurant appears to have a blue-colored exterior and the CosMc's name inscribed on the outside in massive, retro writing.

Snackolator also pointed out that the location has a whopping four drive-thru lanes, which led him to speculate that the new restaurant brand will place a heavy emphasis on to-go food orders rather than in-person dining.

While it remains unclear exactly what will be on the menu once CosMc's opens, some are theorizing that it will be more of a direct competitor with Starbucks. Snackolator mentioned rumors that the chain will focus on serving coffee and drinks from McDonald's McCafé line rather than its usual burgers and fries. The coffee theory does make sense considering that the Bolingbrook CosMc's location is being built right next to an existing McDonald's restaurant, so the two would compete if CosMc's stuck to the traditional McDonald's menu items.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snackolator also voiced hope that CosMc's might sell some of the exciting menu items that are available in McDonald's restaurants overseas, but not in the United States.

"I'm very excited just because anytime you get new stuff it's always fun to see what it is," the TikToker said.

Fans will have to keep waiting for more information on what types of items will be featured on the CosMc's menu for the time being. However, Kempczinski promised during the July earnings call that more details would be shared during McDonald's annual investors meeting that's set to take place next week on Dec. 6. So McDonald's customers should stay tuned for some new updates very soon!