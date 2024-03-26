Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Are Coming to McDonald's Stores Nationwide

McDonald's fans are about to get even more dessert options. After testing Krispy Kreme doughnuts at select restaurants, the fast-food giant is partnering with the dessert chain once again for a national rollout of the popular sweet treat.

According to a press release, McDonald's plans to start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at restaurants later this year, noting that nationwide availability is expected by the end of 2026. Krispy Kreme will deliver fresh doughnuts to McDonald's daily, just as the chain does for other "Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) doors," such as grocery stores.

McDonald's customers will be able to purchase the doughnuts individually or in boxes of six. Flavor options will include Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme-Filled.

McDonald's first teamed up with Krispy Kreme during the fall of 2022, when it tested the doughnuts at nine locations. The fast-food chain later expanded this test to 160 restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Ky., areas.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to the companies, "consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations." These pilot locations will continue selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts during the nationwide launch.

Additionally, in celebration of this partnership, Krispy Kreme will give away free Original Glazed doughnuts at its U.S. shops today, March 26, from 5 to 9 p.m.

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town,'" Josh Charlesworth, Krispy Kreme's president and CEO, said in a press release. "Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme."

Charlesworth added that this expansion of Krispy Kreme's offerings is expected to more than double the chain's points of access by the end of 2026.

To support the expansion of its DFD doors, Krispy Kreme has been scaling its supply chain, building a support team, adding technology and equipment, and enhancing training.

Krispy Kreme currently delivers its doughnuts to 6,800 third-party (or DFD) stores, according to CNBC.

Charlesworth told the news outlet that Krispy Kreme expects to serve 6,000 McDonald's restaurants with its existing infrastructure. The chain is increasing its capacity to deliver doughnuts to the approximately 7,500 McDonald's locations it can't reach currently.