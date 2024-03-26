McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Spicy Nuggets

McDonald's fans, rejoice! One of Mickey D's most popular limited-edition items of all time—which is only offered at certain times of the year—has finally made its grand return months after its last appearance on the menu.

McDonald's fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets (490 calories per 10-piece order) began returning to menus in participating markets across the United States on March 25. While the food blogger Snackolator first tipped off customers about the return in an Instagram post earlier this week, McDonald's USA just confirmed that the nuggets are back in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!

"Spice-loving McDonald's fans, you're in luck – because our Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to the menu in select local markets. Breaded in a crispy tempura coating and flavorfully spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, they bring an extra kick of heat to the classic McNuggets you know and love. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available starting March 25, for a limited time only at participating restaurants," the statement read.

Scores of customers have already spotted the Spicy Chicken McNuggets on McDonald's menus and are celebrating the return on social media.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Spicy nuggets are back. Time to empty my entire bank account," one fan posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Love when they bring the spicy nuggets back at McDonald's," wrote another.

McDonald's first debuted its spicy nuggets back in 2020 and they became an immediate hit with customers. In fact, the demand for these fiery little morsels was so intense that McDonald's restaurants sold out of the menu item just a couple of weeks after the initial launch.

Many fans have called on McDonald's to make Spicy Chicken McNuggets a permanent menu addition. However, the chain has only brought them back on a limited basis several times since they first hit menus, including last fall.

San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City are among the markets where the nuggets will be available for the current limited-time run. Customers in other parts of the country should check with their local McDonald's restaurants to confirm whether they're on the menu in their areas before heading over.

The return of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets isn't the only exciting McDonald's news that dropped this week. The chain also just announced that it will start selling fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts at participating locations nationwide, expanding a previous partnership in which select McDonald's stores in Kentucky offered the sweet treats.

McDonald's will begin rolling out the doughnuts to its restaurants later in 2024 and expects to have them available across the country by the end of 2026. The doughnuts will be available in three popular Krispy Kreme flavors: Original Glazed Doughnuts (190 calories), Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts (250 calories), and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnuts (350 calories).