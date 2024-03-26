Skip to content

McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Spicy Nuggets

The nuggets, one of McDonald's most popular limited-time items, were last available in fall 2023.
Avatar for ET Author
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on March 26, 2024 | 11:16 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman

McDonald's fans, rejoice! One of Mickey D's most popular limited-edition items of all time—which is only offered at certain times of the year—has finally made its grand return months after its last appearance on the menu.

McDonald's fan-favorite Spicy Chicken McNuggets (490 calories per 10-piece order) began returning to menus in participating markets across the United States on March 25. While the food blogger Snackolator first tipped off customers about the return in an Instagram post earlier this week, McDonald's USA just confirmed that the nuggets are back in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!

 McDonald's vs. Wendy's: Which Has the Best Spicy Chicken Nuggets?

"Spice-loving McDonald's fans, you're in luck – because our Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to the menu in select local markets. Breaded in a crispy tempura coating and flavorfully spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, they bring an extra kick of heat to the classic McNuggets you know and love. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets will be available starting March 25, for a limited time only at participating restaurants," the statement read.

Ant DM / Shutterstock

Scores of customers have already spotted the Spicy Chicken McNuggets on McDonald's menus and are celebrating the return on social media.

"Spicy nuggets are back. Time to empty my entire bank account," one fan posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Love when they bring the spicy nuggets back at McDonald's," wrote another.

McDonald's first debuted its spicy nuggets back in 2020 and they became an immediate hit with customers. In fact, the demand for these fiery little morsels was so intense that McDonald's restaurants sold out of the menu item just a couple of weeks after the initial launch.

Many fans have called on McDonald's to make Spicy Chicken McNuggets a permanent menu addition. However, the chain has only brought them back on a limited basis several times since they first hit menus, including last fall.

 25 Best Limited-Time Fast-Food Items of All Time

San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City are among the markets where the nuggets will be available for the current limited-time run. Customers in other parts of the country should check with their local McDonald's restaurants to confirm whether they're on the menu in their areas before heading over.

The return of the Spicy Chicken McNuggets isn't the only exciting McDonald's news that dropped this week. The chain also just announced that it will start selling fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts at participating locations nationwide, expanding a previous partnership in which select McDonald's stores in Kentucky offered the sweet treats.

McDonald's will begin rolling out the doughnuts to its restaurants later in 2024 and expects to have them available across the country by the end of 2026. The doughnuts will be available in three popular Krispy Kreme flavors: Original Glazed Doughnuts (190 calories), Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnuts (250 calories), and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnuts (350 calories).

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Restaurants
  • Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts

    Krispy Kreme Is Coming to McDonald’s Stores Nationwide

  • a photo of mcdonald's spicy chicken mcnuggets on a designed red pinwheel background

    McDonald's Brings Back Its Popular Spicy Nuggets

  • Chick-fil-A restaurant

    Chick-fil-A Makes Major Change to Chicken Quality

  • A trio of Taco Bell tacos against a colorful background

    Every Taco Bell Taco, Tested & Ranked

  • Texas Roadhouse sign on a red striped background

    The #1 Healthiest Order at Texas Roadhouse

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.