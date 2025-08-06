McDonald’s Just Launched a New “Limited Edition” Shake

The McDonald’s characters have been charming children and adults for generations. This cast of Micky D’s misfits, including Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends, are cherished, timeless, and legendary, but haven’t appeared together in over 20 years. This week, McDonald’s made an exciting announcement: The whimsical world of McDonaldland is coming together for a new McDonaldland Meal, starting Aug. 12, including a limited-edition shake.

The Mt. McDonaldland Shake Is a Secret Flavor

The most exciting thing about the new McDonaldland meal is the new, limited-edition Mt. McDonaldland Shake – “an ode to one of its major landmarks,” McDonald’s tells us – “that offers a secret concoction as enchanting as the world itself. It’s up to you to discover the surprise flavor.” The chain added that it is inspired by the vibrant blue “lava” and pink clouds of Mt. McDonaldland.

One Influencer Says It Will Be Either Cotton Candy or Blue Raspberry

Food influencer Snackolator shared some sneaky details about the shake. “Ohhhhhhhh I’m gonna RUN to McDonald’s for this new shake dropping on August 12th – it *looks* almost too good to eat! I’ll update on the details, but speculation is that this is going to be a cotton candy or blue raspberry shake as part of a new adult Happy Meal! Stay tuned for all of the details because I think this is gonna be a fun one!” he captioned the post. ​​https://www.instagram.com/p/DM8TxEwJDxt/

It’s Basically a Happy Meal for Adults

What else comes in the new adult-centric happy meal? Your choice of a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, “and even a first-of-its-kind collectible souvenir that’s sure to unlock core memories,” McDonald’s adds.

It’s Magical

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture. “And so, for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience that taps into the past to create the future. It’s a chance for us to give fans a new, modern way to experience this magical world.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The “Souvenirs” Sound So Cool

As for the “souvenir,” each McDonaldland Meal comes with one of six exclusive collectible tins featuring postcards, stickers, and more, “each inspired by the different characters,” McDonald’s says.