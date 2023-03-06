McDonald's Is Launching Two New Sandwiches and a Drink Next Week

Popeyes rocked the fast food industry when it launched its highly-popular and buzzworthy chicken sandwich in 2019, inspiring many other brands to try to get a piece of the action by pushing their own versions of fried chicken sandwiches into the market. McDonald's, to no one's surprise, was no exception to this trend. The fast food giant threw its hat into the chicken sandwich wars by launching the Crispy Chicken Sandwich line in February 2021.

The chain is now honoring the fan-favorite sandwich roughly two years after it was introduced by changing its name to the "McCrispy," elevating it to the heights of iconic menu items like Chicken McNuggets and the McFlurry that bear the "Mc"stamp of honor. To commemorate this rebrand, the chain is also debuting two new flavors of the chicken sandwich.

The new Bacon Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy will feature a crispy chicken fillet, applewood smoked bacon, and a new Ranch Sauce on a toasted potato roll. The Bacon Ranch McCrispy has the extra addition of crinkle-cut pickles, while the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy is upgraded with Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

The sandwiches will be available at participating restaurants starting on March 13 and until supplies last. And to wash the sandwiches down once they hit menus next week, McDonald's has recently started offering a new classic lemonade made with real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp, and real cane sugar.

While customers may be disappointed to see the new McCrispy sandwiches only hit menus for a limited time, they can find comfort in the fact that the original sandwiches launched in 2021 don't seem to be going away anytime soon.

"Earning your 'Mc' is a true McDonald's badge of honor," the brand said of the chicken sandwich line in a statement.

The classic McCrispy is a simple combination of a piece of fried chicken and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted and buttered potato roll. The Spicy McCrispy also features fried chicken and pickles on a toasted bun, with the extra addition of Spicy Pepper Sauce.

Customers can get both the classic and spicy versions of the McCrispy with "Deluxe" upgrades. The regular Deluxe McCrispy includes mayo, shredded lettuce, and Roma tomatoes, while the Spicy Deluxe is nearly identical apart from swapping the mayo with Spicy Pepper Sauce.