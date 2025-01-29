I Tried 8 McDonald's McValue Items and One Is the Ultimate Steal

Sometimes you just go into survival mode and you need something fast and easy, that won't cost a million dollars when you're running in between your kids' practices, from work to an appointment, or honestly just prefer a nostalgic meal for a little de-stresser. McDonald's just launched its McValue menu, featuring 4 items for breakfast and 4 items for lunch and dinner that are buy one and add one for $1. In addition to that deal, they have $5 meal deals (a drink, fries, the McChicken, and a 4 piece nugget) and app specific discounts to make our lives a little less pricey.

When picking out your McValue items, be aware of those app exclusive deals (and download the app if you haven't). There are certain deals through the app that are even better than the value deals, saving you even more money! I went through to see which items not only taste the best, but factored in the best bang for your buck. Here they are, ranked from my least favorite to the number one best.

Sausage Biscuit

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 440

Fat : 30g

Sodium : 1024mg

Carbs : 32g

Protein : 11g

It seems like the breakfast sandwiches would be the best value, but right now through the app, you can buy one breakfast sandwich and get one free. An even better deal than the buy one and get one for $1.

The Look: Right away it looks a little on the soggy, softer side. I tend to like a flaky biscuit with layers, rather than a cakey one, but it smells buttery and delicious. Plus, there are plenty of people out there that would disagree with me and prefer a cakey biscuit. There's not much to it, literally just a thin sausage patty and a biscuit, no frills.

The Taste: It's good, but it definitely needs some kind of sauce because it's a little dry with just a biscuit. A little drizzle of maple syrup would be bomb on this! It's chewy and dry, the texture you'd expect from a biscuit that's microwaved.

Price Point: Cost of item: $2.19

Sausage McMuffin

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 383

Fat : 24g

Sodium : 797mg

Carbs : 28g

Protein : 15g

As mentioned with the sausage biscuit, the breakfast sandwiches seemed like the best choice as far as value and substance, but currently through the app, you can get a breakfast sandwich for free when you purchase one, making it a better deal than the buy one and get one for $1 on the McValue menu.

The Look: The McMuffin feels a little sturdier than the biscuit, but it was unfortunately a bit cold. It appears toasted, slightly browned on the inside, but it doesn't really have that toasted texture. It feels soft and squishy. The cheese isn't really melted either, but let's give it a fair try because the fact that it's cold is really a fault of the location, not the product.

The Taste: The flavor and texture is ok, slightly chewy, and I like that there's cheese with the sausage. It makes the sandwich a little less dry, unlike the sausage biscuit. I noticed that the sausage has a little kick to it, which I enjoy, as well!

Price Point: Cost of item: $2.79

I Tried the 5 Healthiest McDonald's Orders & These 2 Were Surprisingly Tasty

Hash Browns

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 147

Fat : 9g

Sodium : 307mg

Carbs : 15g

Protein : 1.3g

The McDonald's hash browns have a cult following for a reason. Why are they so amazing? Honestly, I crave these sometimes way more than the actual french fries. They're crispy, delicious, and easy to eat on the go.

The Look: The hash browns appeared pretty crispy on the outside, but the sleeve holding the hash brown was soaked in grease. It was warm, not piping hot. Normally, these are one of my favorite items, but the grease factor was a little offputting. Let's see how they taste.

The Taste: It was really greasy and I could taste the old oil which was kind of gross. I noticed that in general McDonald's can be a little inconsistent. Certain locations serve fries, hash browns, and other items fresh, perfectly salted, and hot, while others leave it sitting. Taking that out of it for a moment, I know that the hash browns are usually a pretty solid option. If the grease level is a little too much, you can always use a couple of napkins to dab it off, which I've done.

Price Point: Cost of item: $2.39

McChicken

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 357

Fat : 17g

Sodium : 817mg

Carbs : 37g

Protein : 14g

There are a lot of well-known chicken sandwiches on the market out there with Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and other top competitors, but that McChicken will always be a fan favorite, for me included. It's something about the simplicity. The fresh shredded lettuce, the tangy mayo, the juicy chicken patty. It just works. Although it's not the McChicken, if you prefer the McCrispy, you can get a free one through the app with a minimum purchase of $1. Important to keep in mind when picking out your McValue menu items.

The Look: That creamy mayo on those glossy looking buns, stuffed with shredded lettuce and a crispy chicken patty is the stuff of late night dreams. As one of my favorite snacks after the bar in college, it's a little trip down memory lane for me.

The Taste: That somewhat artificial taste, similar to the chicken nuggets, definitely comes out in the McChicken, as well. It's not as high quality as other options out there, but delicious nonetheless. I think it's definitely something to do with the mayo at these fast food spots. I don't know what kind of sorcery they use, but it just tastes bolder, creamer, and adds so much flavor to these sandwiches.

Price Point: Cost of item: $2.49

25 Unique McDonald's Items From Around the World

Small Fries

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 229

Fat : 11g

Sodium : 134mg

Carbs : 30g

Protein : 2.4g

When the fries are good, they're so good. McDonald's fries done right are the perfect blend of a couple crispy and a couple soft fries, perfectly shaped, and usually pretty salty. Through the app, you can get a free medium fry with any $2 purchase right now, so this might not be the best use of your money as far as the McValue menu goes, but a delicious option regardless.

The Look: The small fry is the perfect portion when it comes to having a side of french fries. It's the ideal pair to any sandwich, when you don't want to overdo it and fill up too quickly. They're just there for a salty pairing between bites of your burger.

The Taste: When it comes to taste, the fries are generally salty and delicious. Getting the timing right and catching an order of fries right out of the fryer, generously salted and piping hot is a win, and a feeling like no other. That said, unfortunately I could tell that mine were sitting for a little bit despite going at dinner time. They're still good, don't get me wrong, but a little bit of a downer.

Price Point: Cost of item: $3.09

Six Piece Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 250

Fat : 14g

Sodium : 450mg

Carbs : 15g

Protein : 16g

Say what you want about the chicken nuggets, they're not everybody's favorite. That said, it is one of the things that I go for the most at McDonald's personally. I love the different dipping sauces and sometimes you just want a little bit of protein that's easy to eat while driving.

The Look: The rounded chicken nuggets definitely don't look as high-quality as other options out there like Chick-fil-A where it looks less like mashed, ground chicken and more like chicken breast. That said, you can't argue with nostalgia.

The Taste: The taste is pretty good. It often gets masked with the tangy barbecue sauce or sweet-and-sour, but when you try them plain, they do have a little bit of an artificial flavor. They're good in a pinch, but definitely not the best out there.

Price Point: Cost of item: $3.39

Sausage Burrito

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 296

Fat : 17g

Sodium : 763mg

Carbs : 24g

Protein : 13g

This is probably the one I was least excited about. I'm definitely guilty of seeing a higher fat content, higher calories, and automatically assuming that means better tasting.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look: It's not greasy, and nothing appeared to be leaking out of the burrito making it messy. All of the ingredients are tucked in, so it's a great solution for a bite on the go that wouldn't spill all over you.

The Taste: The taste of this one is awesome and probably the best so far. I thought for sure I was going to like the breakfast biscuit sandwich better, but the burrito has a better shell to internal content ratio. The sausage doesn't look as appetizing. They're little bite size nugget balls, but they taste great. Plus, unlike the other sandwiches, there's a bit more substance to it like veggies, cheese and egg. For the sake of an even comparison I left the sauces off of it, but you can add different sauces like salsa to sprinkle on even more flavor.

Price Point: Cost of item: $2.79

Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 437

Fat : 25g

Sodium : 1035mg

Carbs : 29g

Protein : 24g

When it comes to the best burger patty to bun ratio, the double cheeseburger is a solid option. The double cheeseburger is great in a pinch if you're busy running errands, on a road trip, or need something quick with protein.

The Look: It's a simple option, with the perfect combination of diced onions, ketchup and mustard for a little tanginess, melted cheese, and extra meat. A great option when you need something a bit more substantial.

The Taste: I would never actually put ketchup and mustard on a burger. I have strong opinions that ketchup and mayonnaise are for burgers, while yellow mustard belongs on hotdogs. That said, that combo of flavors mixed with the pickles screams McDonald's. It's their signature move, reminding me of childhood, running from school to practice, or having a happy meal before playing in the play place. Sometimes it's nice to just bring it back to basics, with a simple cheeseburger.

Price Point: Cost of item: $3.29

When it comes to McDonald's, they always come through with the deals. The McValue $5 meal is a phenomenal dinner option if you like variety, while the buy one get one for $1 is more of a lighter bite choice. For breakfast, I would stick with the breakfast burrito as one of your choices, perhaps even going with two burritos or a burrito and a hash brown. For lunch and dinner, go with the nuggets and the double cheeseburger, and be sure to check the app for free french fries (among other discounts).