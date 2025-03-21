McDonald's Just Teamed Up With Minecraft for Its Biggest Collab Yet

Minecraft is the best-selling video game ever, with over 204 million monthly active players. On April 4, the highly anticipated A Minecraft Movie, starring Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, and Jennifer Coolidge, hits theaters and is sure to be a blockbuster hit. This week McDonald's made a major announcement leading up to the film's release: The fast food chain is launching two meals, one for kids and one for adults – both with collectible figures – and people are totally psyched.

McDonald's Is Launching Two Minecraft Meals

McDonald's announced its "largest global campaign to date, A Minecraft Movie Meal and Happy Meal," in a press release on Thursday. "From crafting pixel-perfect replicas of our iconic Golden Arches to world-famous menu items, people of all ages have been showing their love for McDonald's in Minecraft for over a decade. Now, we're bringing the magic of the Overworld into the real world where fans will get to experience the food they love, reimagined through the Minecraft universe."

It Will Include Inspired Food, Gameplay, and Characters

"Inspired by fans' imagination and timed with the highly anticipated global release of A Minecraft Movie, this campaign creates moments of joy for fans of all ages, bringing their McDonald's Minecraft dreams to life with their favorite food, gameplay, McDonaldland characters, and now, the magic of the film. It's a celebration of two massive fandoms united by iconicity and fueled by creativity, and you're invited to be a part of it," they continued.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal

Minecraft fans are young and old, so McDonald's offers inspired meals for kids and adults. First, A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, will come with the usual food, plus one of 12 recognizable Blockhead or Block World character toys from the film and game.

A Minecraft Movie Meal

A Minecraft Movie Meal "stars one of six collectibles inspired by McDonald's most beloved Characters and Menu Items and Minecraft lore – like the Grimace turned Grimace Egg inspired by the rare Minecraft Dragon egg, or the Big Mac turned Big Mac Crystal," McDonald's says.

Exclusive In-App and In-Game Experiences

There will also be exclusive in-app and in-game experiences via unique experiences bringing McDonald's and A Minecraft Movie together. "Each collectible in A Minecraft Movie Meal comes with a matching card and a scannable code that unlocks a special in-game Skin. Fans who purchase or redeem points through the McDonald's App will receive an additional code to reveal an exclusive McDonald's Add-On pack in Minecraft that gives players even more gameable enhancements and tools. In addition, every Happy Meal (left) also comes with a scannable code with access to a digital game where players can complete their very own quest in a McDonald's-inspired A Minecraft Movie world," McDonald's explains.

Fans Are Excited

McDonald's shared the news on Instagram and fans were thrilled. "@aminecraftmovie meal AND happy meal spawn in ur biome 4/1 wyd?" it captioned a post. "This better not be an April Fools joke 😬," wrote one follower. "Gonna build a 5 lane McDonald's in my world and make it the worlds first 5 star restaurant 🍔🍟🥤," joked another. " i love the dedication," McDonald's responded. "NEED YESSSSSSS🔥🔥🔥🔥," another chimed in.

Starting April 1st, 2025 the A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal will be available at participating locations worldwide. "Check with your local restaurant to see if it's coming to a market near you," McDonald's wrote on Instagram. According to the post, the partnership will extend until April 27th, 2025.