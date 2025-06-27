McDonald’s Just Dropped 21 Mini Toys You’ll Want to Collect Starting July 1

Mini is in. My daughter is obsessed with everything smaller-than-life, mini skincare products, mini versions of her favorite games, and mini toys. The success of Mini Brands, a company specializing in licensing and reproducing everything from Sephora products to horror movie figurines, is evidence of this. McDonald’s is tapping into the mini-craze with a new drop: Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal.

On July 1, mini fans across the United States can bring a pocket-sized piece of McDonald’s home with one of 21 miniature toys. “For years, the Golden Arches’ youngest fans have turned living rooms into drive-thrus and backyard playhouses into McDonald’s kitchens, serving smiles with a side of imagination. This summer, we’re bringing fans the make-believe magic they love with the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal,” the brand says.

The toys in the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal are mini replicas of what people see at the fast food restaurants, including a teeny register, tiny fries, and an itty-bitty Boo Bucket.

“A McDonald’s Happy Meal has always been more than just a meal – it’s a joyful tradition that creates lasting memories for both kids and adults alike,” said Anna Engel, Director of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture for McDonald’s USA. “As a parent, there’s something magical about watching your child’s imagination come to life with these tiny toys. That’s what makes Lil McDonald’s so special. It brings back my own childhood memories of playing McDonald’s and now I get to create new ones with my kids.”

McDonald’s shared the news on social media, in a cute post featuring a regular-sized Happy Meal box next to a mini version. “omg it’s me, but mini. Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal out 7.1,” they captioned it.

Fans went wild over the news. “Cannot wait to collect these even though I’m a… grown man. 🙃,” commented influencer Snackolator. “These are going on my McDonald’s toy shelf! 😃😍🤗,” added Disney Sweet Stuff. “McDonald’s out here keeping us millennials on our leash. I can’t believe how much I want this 😂,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Markie Devo also shared about the launch. “OMGOODNESS!! I’m going to need a million mini BOO-Buckets!!🤩🎃🍔McDonald’s is launching the Lil McDonald’s Happy Meal!” Followers commented on the items they wanted the most, which unanimously, seems to be the Boo Bucket. “I will literally keep getting happy meals until I get the boo bucket 😂,” one wrote. “Everyone is mainly going to want the mini boo buckets they could have just made those and I would be happy 🎃,” agreed another.