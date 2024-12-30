McDonald's Customers Frustrated by 'Unusable' New Straws

From an egg quality upgrade to the nationwide rollout of its new and improved burgers, 2024 has been jam-packed with major changes at McDonald's. Drinking straws are at the center of the latest huge shift at the fast-food giant, and the development is already causing significant controversy amongst the company's fanbase.

Over the past couple of months, McDonald's stores in some parts of the country have started replacing the classic white and yellow straws with new clear straws. While this may seem like a relatively insignificant change to those outside the McDonald's fanbase, the switch is generating a wide range of commentary among loyal customers. In a viral November video with a whopping 2.4 million views, TikToker @randomvirgo20 expressed exasperation over the sudden change and showed the new straw bending multiple times as she attempted to press it through her drink lid.

I Tried Every McDonald's Chicken Sandwich & the Best Was Big, Cheesy, and Satisfying

"McDonald's, what is this? What happened to the regular white and yellow straw?" the TikToker asked. "I want a McDonald's straw."

In the comments section, some defended the new clear straws and said they preferred them to the old version.

"These straws are elite," one commenter raved.

McDonald's Snack Wraps Returning in 2025

However, like @randomvirgo20, plenty of others believe that the new straws are a downgrade from the old version. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef turned TikToker (@chefmikeharacz), called them "unusable" in a recent video due to their tendency to bend and break. Fellow customers agreed with his takeaway in the comments section.

"The straws split and are unusable," one comment read.

"I've eaten at McDonald's three times since the new straws came out, and all three of them were broken before I took my first drink. I'm just not going to McDonald's anymore," another said.

5 Major Changes You'll See at McDonald's In 2025

Notably, McDonald's revealed in 2021 that the unique design of its straw is part of why its popular soft drinks are so enjoyable. "It's slightly wider than a typical straw, so all that Coke taste can hit your taste buds," the chain states on its website.

But now that McDonald's is offering the new clear straws, Haracz says that the taste and feel of the chain's soda is "not the same."

"There [are] a variety of reasons why you perceive beverages in a certain way, by the volume, by the diameter of the straw, the tactile feel of it. But because it's changed, it's not so staticky and it's not hitting just right," Haracz said.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for comment on the straw switch and whether the change will roll out at restaurants nationwide.