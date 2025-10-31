McDonald’s Has Two Major New Flavors Landing on Menus This Week

McDonald’s has two new flavors hitting menus this week—one sweet, one savory—and fans are excited. Not only is the fast-food chain releasing an exciting new Frappé, fans will also get to enjoy the new Buffalo Ranch Sauce. The Buffalo Ranch is being launched with four new limited time-only offerings to match the “tangy & bold buffalo sauce, balanced by cool & creamy ranch, with flavor notes of buttermilk, garlic and onion that lend a subtle sweetness as gentle heat builds to a savory spice finish,” McDonald’s says. Read on to discover which new menu items are bringing the heat this fall.

Chips Ahoy! Frappé

McDonald’s fans with a sweet tooth are going to love the new Chips Ahoy! Frappé. “Starting Nov. 3, fans can grab a CHIPS AHOY! Frappé – made with our signature Mocha Frappé base you know and love and our brand-new chocolate chip cookie flavored syrup, then topped with whipped light cream and CHIPS AHOY! ® cookie pieces. It’s a perfect ‘batch’!” the company says. “Can’t wait for that frappe,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap

The new Buffalo Ranch Snack Wrap features a McCrispy Strip with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and Buffalo Ranch Sauce. The sauce is not too spicy, some customers say, so people who don’t like too much heat don’t need to worry. “So I tasted the buffalo ranch sauce, and it was decent. Not spicy enough for me though,” one shared.

Buffalo Ranch McCrispy

The new Bacon Buffalo Ranch McCrispy contains applewood smoked bacon and crinkle-cut pickles with Buffalo Ranch Sauce, on top of a McCrispy filet on a toasted potato roll. “I really liked it, tried it today,” one fan said who got to try the item early.

Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy

For those who want something a little more hearty, the new Bacon Buffalo Ranch Deluxe McCrispy adds shredded lettuce and Roma tomatoes alongside thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and Buffalo Ranch Sauce. This is also on a McCrispy filet on a toasted potato roll.

McCrispy Strips with Buffalo Ranch Dip Cup

Grab the new McCrispy Strips with Buffalo Ranch Dip Cup for a spin on your favorite McCrispy Strips menu item. “I’ve ordered it like 5 times and they only had it once and YES. It’s very good. Way better than their normal Buffalo. This should be permanent,” one fan said.