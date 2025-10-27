McDonald’s is Launching a Brand New Chicken Sandwich This Week

McDonald’s is leaning into the whole crispy chicken theme pretty hard this year—not only did diners get their beloved Snack Wraps back, the chain also launched new McCrispy Strips, and now there’s news of a brand new sandwich hitting the menu. Fans of the McCrispy will get a new Buffalo Ranch McCrispy, adding to the menu which already features the Spicy McCrispy and Deluxe McCrispy.

“McDonald’s is dropping a new chicken menu and a CHIPS AHOY collab that I want so much more of!” says the Snackolator account. “On October 28th McDonald’s has another new sauce – Buffalo Ranch. I am not sure how different this is than just mixing some buffalo and ranch, but this opens up another new Snack Wrap along with a McCrispy flavor in both regular and deluxe. You can also get the Buffalo Ranch dipping cups for McNuggets as well.”

According to Snackolator, McDonald's is also launching a new Chips Ahoy Frappé that has cookie syrup along with Chips Ahoy! Pieces. "The chips ahoy frappe looks promising, i usually am a fan of the sauces they come out with. I have to say," one commenter said. "Chips ahoy frappe?! Yeah I'm trying," another agreed. "I'm hoping the launch the chips ahoy frappe at all locations. I never even got to try the Oreo one," a third commented.

So far people seem much more excited by the Frappé than the McCrispy, but the fact that McDonald’s is even releasing a new flavor means customers must be buying it. It brings to mind how many customers were complaining about the quality of the Snack Wraps (RIP Chicken Selects) on social media, yet the relaunch was so popular the chain had lines around the door and ran out of key ingredients like lettuce.

While the chicken battles continue, McDonald’s launched the adorable TinyTAN Happy Meal, complete with characters inspired by the seven members of BTS. The chain also just brought back the iconic Monopoly game, which has fans buzzing. “I just saw that McDonalds is back at it again with Monopoly. Yes, I understand what happened last time but I couldn’t help but get a little excited. I might even break my no fast-food rule,” one Redditor admitted.

Others know the odds are stacked against them but are still having fun. “I’m playing and I am super giddy. I ate McDonald’s for the first time in years today, too. They got me,” another fan said. Nostalgia is clearly playing a significant role here, with people remembering the last time they got to play the game. “I get so nostalgic about peeling the stickers off, I can’t help it!” one Monopoly fan said.

McDonald’s is allowing people to play without actually having to buy anything—simply visit here to get codes and submit them on the app.