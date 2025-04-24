McDonald's Debuts First New Permanent Menu Item in 4 Years

A few months ago, McDonald's executives hinted that, alongside the return of the uber-popular Snack Wrap, some new poultry-centric items would be added to the menu in 2025. "We're excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026," Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said, adding that his "U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we're going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year," he said. Well, a little over a month later, it's happened: Say hello to McDonald's McCrispy Strips, the first new permanent menu item the chain has debuted in four years.

McCrispy Strips Are Made with 100% White Meat Chicken

For the first time since 2021, customers can try a new McDonald's menu item. The "juicy, diappable perfection" McCrispy Strips are sure to be a hit with chicken lovers. The "irresistibly craveable chicken strips" are made with "juicy, 100% white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor," the brand has revealed to us.

There Is Also a Creamy Chili Dip

And, because no iconic chicken strip or nugget is complete without a trademark dip, the McCrispy Strips also come with a perfect pairing – Creamy Chili Dip, "a savory, sweet and tangy sauce that unlocks the full Strips experience," McDonald's says.

There Has Been a Demand for Chicken Strips, Execs Say

"Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the U.S. business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings," Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's, says. "The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They Will Be Available May 5 in Three or Four Count Orders

McCrispy Strips will hit the menu May 5 and be available in three- or four-piece counts, served with one or two Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups or your favorite McDonald's signature sauce, including Tangy Barbecue, Spicy Buffalo, or Creamy Ranch.

Expect the "Highest Standard" of Quality

"When we introduce a new menu item like McCrispy Strips, we know we have a big promise to fulfill to meet our customer's expectations," adds Cesar Piña, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at McDonald's. "From the farms we source from to how food is prepared in our restaurants, bringing new products to our fans requires collaboration across suppliers, franchisees, and company staff. We hold ourselves to the highest standard and aim to bring fans nothing less than greatness."