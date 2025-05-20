The 6 Unhealthiest McDonald’s Orders Ranked

It’s safe to say that most of us don’t expect our meals to be healthy when we order at McDonald’s. For starters, fast food is often packed full of saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, calories, and added sugar. Plus, McDonald’s has notoriously unhealthy items like its Big Breakfast, Double Quarter Pounder, and Big Mac. But among the entire McDonald’s menu full of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, breakfast, and more, what are the worst orders when it comes to our health?

To get to the bottom of the unhealthiest McDonald’s orders, we talked with expert dietitian Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. She looked at the whole menu and picked the worst items based on total fat, saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, added sugars, and total calories.

Big Mac

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 580

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

It’s no surprise that the Big Mac makes the list of worst McDonald’s items. With two patties, three buns, melted cheese, and the signature Big Mac Sauce, this burger packs in 11 grams of saturated fat and over 1,000 milligrams of sodium. It may not be as calorie-dense as something like the Double Quarter Pounder, but the levels of saturated fat, trans fat, and sodium are still concerning.

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition (Per burger) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g, Trans Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 48 g

“The Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese is one of the most unhealthy burgers on the McDonald’s menu due to its excessive saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium content,” says Sabat. “At 740 calories, it provides nearly half the daily caloric needs for many people in just one sandwich. Even more concerning is the 20 grams of saturated fat—98% of your daily limit—and 2.5 grams of trans fat, which is known to raise LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.”

Sabat also notes the dangerously high levels of cholesterol and sodium in this burger, “putting significant strain on your cardiovascular system.”

Big Breakfast

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 1,060

Fat : 48 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,540 mg

Carbs : 131 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 56 g)

Protein : 26 g

According to Sabat, the McDonald’s Big Breakfast is one of the worst choices on the menu for your health, “due to its extremely high levels of calories, fat, sodium, and added sugars—all packed into a single meal.”

“At 1,060 calories, it provides over half the daily energy needs for many people, and the 48 grams of total fat (including 18 grams of saturated fat) accounts for 90% of your daily saturated fat limit. Even more alarming is the 1,540 milligrams of sodium, which is about two-thirds of your daily max, and the 54 grams of added sugar—more than twice the recommended daily limit,” says Sabat.

McCafe Caramel Frappe

Nutrition (Per small size) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 60 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 53 g)

Protein : 7 g

You may not think that a frozen coffee drink would be all that bad, especially if you order a small, but even the smallest size McCafe Caramel Frappe packs in the calories, fat, saturated fat, trans fat, and added sugars.

“At 420 calories, it delivers nearly as much energy as a full meal—but with little to no real nutritional value,” says Sabat. “The 53 grams of sugar (44 grams added) equals more than 10 teaspoons of sugar, nearing or exceeding the recommended daily limit for adults, and it also contains 11 grams of saturated fat, or 56% of your daily allowance, which can contribute to increased cholesterol levels if consumed regularly.”

Chocolate Shake

Nutrition (Per large size) :

Calories : 800

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 134 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 106 g)

Protein : 18 g

The McDonald’s Chocolate Shake (in any size) is something you want to leave as a “once in a while” indulgence, but the large size is exceptionally concerning when it comes to nutrition. This shake packs in 800 calories, 13 grams of saturated fat, and over 100 grams of sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McFlurry with M&M’s Candies

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 85 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 74 g)

Protein : 11 g

According to Sabat, another McDonald’s frozen treat you may want to skip or limit is the McFlurry with M & M’s Candies.

“The McFlurry with M&M’s Candies may seem like a fun and colorful dessert, but nutritionally, it’s one of the worst offenders on the McDonald’s menu. At 570 calories, it delivers more energy than many full meals, mostly from sugar and saturated fat, and with 74 grams of total sugar, including 62 grams of added sugar, it contains over double the recommended daily limit for adults in just one serving,” says Sabat.

She also notes, “The saturated fat clocks in at 12 grams (61% of your daily value), which can negatively impact heart health over time, and while it does offer 11 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, that’s not nearly enough to counterbalance the excessive sugar, making this a dessert best left as an occasional indulgence, not a regular treat.”