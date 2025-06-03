McDonald’s Just Announced Favorite Menu Item Is Back for Good

Over the years, McDonald’s has rotated items on and off its menu. While some are gone and forgotten, others are so missed that customers have launched petitions for their return. Of all the items that once had a spot on the Mickey D’s menu, there is one in particular that fans have been desperate to make a return: Snack Wraps. Earlier this year, the fast food chain teased the return of the delicious favorite. And guess what? Today, McDonald’s has revealed the release date.

After countless social media posts and full-fledged petitions, McDonald’s confirmed to us today the exciting news that the Snack Wrap is returning to the menu of participating restaurants starting on July 10. And the most exciting thing about it? It’s not a limited-time offering, but instead, here to stay.

The Snack Wrap, featuring two of the new McCrispy Strips, “a juicy chicken strip made with all white meat,” is topped with crisp shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Fans can get them in two delicious flavors:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Snack Wrap: According to McDonald’s, the spicy version is “bold, zesty and unapologetically fiery” and “brings the heat with a habanero kick that fans know and love from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.”

Ranch Snack Wrap: There is also a ranchified version that is “smooth, rich and irresistibly savory,” that “delivers a satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion.”

Snack Wraps will be available for purchase a la carte or as a combo meal, which includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries, and a drink of choice.

A little backstory: The Snack Wrap was removed from the menu in 2016, leaving many customers distraught. For nearly a decade, fans of the tasty treat campaigned for its return on social media. In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 5, the president of McDonald’s USA Joe Erlinger, confirmed that The Snack Wrap was returning in 2025. “The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,” Erlinger said. “This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.”

McDonald’s also teased the news on X. “snack wraps xx.xx.2025,” they captioned the post.

“If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen,” McDonald’s senior marketing director Guillame Huin wrote on X. “They were in all our meetings, all our discussions, every single powerpoint to make a case for it. You won, snack wrap fans. Thank you.”