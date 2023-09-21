McDonald's Just Brought Back Its Super Popular Spicy Chicken Nuggets

The last couple of weeks have been packed with exciting announcements for McDonald's fans, from the return of the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte to the relaunch of the seasonal Pumpkin & Creme Pie. Now, they have yet another reason to get excited thanks to the return of a popular spicy chicken item only available at certain times of the year.

That's right! McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back again for another limited-time run. The food-focused Instagram account @snackolator tipped off customers about the item's return yesterday—and I also spotted them on the menu at my local McDonald's restaurant in New Jersey. A 10-piece order costs $4.79 near me right now, but prices may vary depending on the location.

For the uninitiated, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets differ from the traditional Chicken McNuggets thanks to a spicy blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper. McDonald's debuted the spicy nuggets back in 2020 and they immediately became a major hit with customers. They were so popular, in fact, that McDonald's faced a spicy nugget shortage just a couple of weeks after they first hit menus. Some fans adore them so much that they've petitioned McDonald's to make them a permanent menu item.

The nuggets have only returned to menus a few times since they launched in 2020, including most recently in April 2023. Now that they're back again, McDonald's fans are ecstatic.

"GUYS MCDONALDS HAS THEIR SPICY NUGGETS AGAIN," one fan wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Spicy chicken nuggets are back at @McDonalds and I am so incredibly excited," another posted.

The nuggets are only available in participating markets, so customers should check directly with their nearest McDonald's restaurant to confirm whether they're on the menu. Assuming they're available near you, just don't wait too long before heading over to grab an order. The nuggets will only be available for a limited time.

While customers are overjoyed that the Spicy Chicken Nuggets are finally back, another recent McDonald's announcement has been receiving significant backlash. The chain revealed last week that it will phase out its self-serve drink stations by 2032 in order to create a more consistent experience for McDonald's employees and customers. Even customers may not have to deal with the major change for years, they're already grieving the loss of the feature.

"We don't want to have to ask employees for refills! We want self-serve drinks!" a customer posted on X last week.