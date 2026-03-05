Over 80? This Common Diet Habit May Lower Your Odds of Reaching 100

A common diet habit may decrease longevity for adults aged 80 and older.

When the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled a new, inverted food pyramid in January 2026, ground beef, steak, chicken, and fish were placed right at the top, ending what the department referred to as the war on protein. “Every meal must prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense protein from both animal and plant sources, paired with healthy fats from whole foods such as eggs, seafood, meats, full-fat dairy, nuts, seeds, olives, and avocados,” the guidelines read.

Now a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that eating meat can make a huge impact on whether or not people reach their 100th birthday. Researchers who followed more than 5,000 adults in China aged 80 or older taking part in the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey from 1998 to 2018 noticed those who abstained from meat were less likely to reach 100 compared to those who did.

“The headline ‘vegetarians over 80 less likely to reach 100’ sounds surprising, because it contrasts with decades of data linking plant‑forward diets to lower chronic disease risk earlier in life,” registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital. “However, once you see that this research is limited to adults over the age of 80 who are also underweight — and that this link disappears with the consumption of eggs, dairy and fish — the results are less surprising.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Non meat-eaters who included fish, dairy or eggs in their diet (crucial for muscle and bone health thanks to a host of important nutrients) did not have the same reduced likelihood of reaching 100. This is in line with the new government health guidelines that strongly encourage the consumption of fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, which are an excellent source of protein and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients help lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and prevent plaque buildup in arteries, says the Mayo Clinic.

This doesn’t mean the plants and vegetables don’t offer benefits, but that a variety of food is best, with no major food groups being eliminated (as in the case of strict veganism).

“For adults in their 80s and beyond, especially anyone losing weight or muscle, the priority should be maintaining a healthy weight and meeting protein and micronutrient needs — even if that means adding or increasing fish, eggs, dairy or well‑planned, fortified plant proteins and supplements,” Palinski-Wade said.