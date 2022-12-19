5 Meditation Apps To Help You Stay Sane Over the Holidays

Ah, the holidays—there's nothing like them! Whether you're hosting your first Christmas or Hanukkah or heading to your family's to celebrate, there's no denying there are highs and lows that come with this very merry time of year. That's why we've rounded up five of the best meditation apps to help you stay sane over the holidays. Consider them our holiday gift to you!

From feeling like you don't have enough time to do everything your "hostess with the mostest" hat entails, to navigating awkward family conversations with the distant Uncle Ralph, there are many common holiday stressors that can come out of nowhere. The key is knowing exactly how to manage it all. Meditation is a practice that can help calm the running thoughts in your mind and ease stress to boost your mood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

So breathe in, and breathe out, because we have the tea—or shall we say, hot cocoa—on the best apps that'll help you get through the holidays in one piece. Because after all, 'tis the time of year to bring on the cheer!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Headspace

Headspace will put you in the best kind of headspace to tackle the holidays. The app features guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, and courses that will help you "stress less, sleep soundly, and get happier." The goal of Headspace is to turn mindfulness into an everyday kind of practice and show your mind some regular TLC. The best part? You'll receive daily customized recommendations based on your mood and preferences.

Users can't get enough of it, either. Peter from Belgium wrote, "I came to learn that the storyline in my head … was holding me back," and Davide from London said, "Changing my thoughts has allowed me to change my life."

Headspace offers an annual plan for $70 with 14 days free, and a monthly plan for $13 with seven days free.

Calm

According to Calm's website, "We're the #1 app for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation, with over 100 million downloads and over 1.5M+ 5-star reviews." If that doesn't sell you yet, Calm was dubbed by the Center for Humane Technology "the world's happiest app."

On the app, you'll explore various features like "meditate," which will teach you the skill; "sleep," which will help you get peaceful Z's, and better yet, wake up feeling anew; "body," which are video lessons on mild stretching and mindful movement; and more. So click the download button for all the tools you need for a stress-free season.

Calm offers two plans: an annual plan for $70 with seven days free and a "calm for life" plan for $400.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer is "the #1 free app for sleep, anxiety, and stress"—all things you may deal with over the holidays. The app's answer? Listening to guided meditation sessions and talks spearheaded by leading mindfulness and meditation experts, neuroscientists, psychologists, and more. Insight Timer adds over 80 free guided meditations to the app on a daily basis. Plus, if you're new to the meditation world, don't worry—this option is great for novices and experienced meditators alike.

iBreathe – Relax and Breathe

iBreathe is super simple to use but delivers big results. This free app walks users through deep breathing techniques, so whether your holiday stress or insomnia is acting up, or you're simply trying to unwind after a long day of festive fun, iBreathe is here to help. What we love most about this app? It nixes any "bloat or clutter," making it undeniably seamless to navigate.

buddhify

The last of our top meditation apps is buddhify. This app was made for a crazy busy lifestyle, and we know all too well that business only gets busier over the holidays!

What makes this app really stand out is that each meditation is categorized by what you're up to and what your mood looks like. For instance, you can browse the app's meditations within "work break" if you're taking a quick break from your desk, "can't sleep" if you're having difficulty catching Z's, or "traveling" if you're traveling over the holidays, just to name a few. Meditation sessions range from four to 30 minutes and are guided by the app's hand-selected teachers.

It's noted on the app's website that "the central idea in buddhify is that you don't have to find time for meditation, instead it comes to you," which is oh-so-convenient.