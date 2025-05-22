8 Memorial Day Food Deals You Need to Grab This Weekend

Memorial Day officially celebrates and honors those who fought for our country. Unofficially, the holiday kicks off summer, with most people celebrating outdoors, enjoying the sun, being with friends and family, and eating lots of fun food and beverages. While Memorial Day BBQs are the norm, you don’t have to feast on burgers and steaks off the grill. Many of your favorite chains are incentivizing you to avoid cooking altogether by offering seriously sensational deals on your favorite meals and drinks. Here are 8 Memorial Day food deals at major chains this weekend.

Popeyes

Craving a fried chicken sandwich instead of a breast with grill marks? Starting now and running through May 26, customers can score a seriously amazing deal at Popeyes. Get two Popeyes famous chicken sandwiches for just $8 when ordering through Popeyes.com or the Popeyes app!

Hot Dog on a Stick

I don’t eat very many hot dogs per year, but usually reserve a slot for Memorial Day. If you can’t make it to a BBQ, head over to Hot Dog on a Stick. From now until May 31, you can enjoy half off Cheese on a Sticks with the purchase of a second Hot Dog or Cheese on a Stick. To get the deal, mention the promo at the counter or use code CHEESE on hotdogonastick.com.

Fazoli’s

If you don’t feel like burgers and dogs on Memorial Day, consider having an Italian feast delivered to your doorstep. Fazoli’s is offering a great promo for anyone who is feeling lazy on Monday. Guests can receive $10 off orders of $50 or more at participating locations on May 26 only with code ‘Memorial25’. You should consider adding one of their new ravioli dishes, including Fresh-Tossed Ravioli, Chicken Ravioli Alfredo, Garlic Chicken Ravioli, and Three Meat Ravioli.

GrubHub Is Offering Promos at All Your Favorites

GrubHub is celebrating the holiday May 26 to June 1 with “Memorial Day Munchies” as part of a long weekend lineup to fuel your BBQs and backyard hangs.

Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO wings (up to $15) on orders $20+

SONIC: 25% off orders $20+ (max $6)

Arby’s: 20% off orders $25+ (max $7)

Dunkin’: 25% off orders $20+ (up to $7)

CVS®: 30% off orders $35+ (max $12)

Perkins

Perkins is honoring military personnel at all locations. This Memorial Day, those who served the country can enjoy a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast, which includes two eggs, two Applewood smoked bacon strips, and three buttermilk pancakes. A valid ID is required to redeem the offer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

Feast on Shake Shack Memorial Day weekend. The national holiday also coincides with National Burger Month, meaning free burgers for customers. Get a free Burger with a $10 purchase with Shake Shack promo code BURGERMONTH. Until May 25, you will get an Avocado Cheeseburger free, and starting on Memorial Day until June 1, a ShackBurger.

Olive Garden

If you don’t feel like cooking but don’t want to sit in a restaurant this Memorial Day weekend, order from Olive Garden and take advantage of its new delivery program. To kick off its new mobile service, the chain offers free delivery for the first 1,000,000 people to take advantage of it. Order all your favorites on the Olive Garden website or app, then use the OGDELIVERS code. Not applicable to catering delivery.

Dunkin’

Visit Dunkin’ over Memorial Day Weekend for a refreshing drink from its summer lineup. Order a medium-sized Tropical Guava and other varieties of Refreshers, including Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Raspberry Watermelon, with your choice of Sparkling Water or Lemonade, for just $3 on Memorial Day. Also, Dunkin’ Rewards members will earn 100 Bonus Points when they order ahead via the app on Memorial Day.