5 Menu Items Customers Say Are a Total Rip Off

Fast-food used to be a cheap go-to for a tasty quick meal, but prices have been rising and customers aren’t happy. A 2024 LendingTree report revealed that 78% of consumers think of their favorite drive-thru as a luxury now because it’s become increasingly expensive. As a result, many are thinking twice about their food choices and according to the survey, 3 in 4 Americans who normally eat fast food at least once a week are eating out less–that’s 62%. In addition, 65% have experienced sticker shock from their fast-food bill.

While most fast-food prices have increased, here are five menu items customers have been pretty vocal about.

Subway Footlongs

Subway had deals often where you could grab certain footlong sandwiches for just $5.00, but that’s not the case now. According to recent menu prices, the Elite Chicken & Bacon Ranch sandwich is a whopping $15.28 and the All-American Club, available for $14.28.

In a Reddit thread, many customers commented on several Subway chains closing stating the high prices were the reason.

One user wrote, “For me, it was the end of the $5 footlong deal. It’s not that I wouldn’t have paid a bit more for a sandwich I liked, but once the franchise owners were released from the ad campaign every single subway had different prices and it became annoying.”

A second shared, “$15 (at least) for a “footlong”. Then presented with request for a tip. When it was $5 footlongs the value was there. Now, why bother with mediocre food that is more expensive than the competition?”

McDonald’s Classic Burger

McDonald’s Classic Burger has been a staple on the menu for years, but customers have been ranting about the price and quality. In a recent Reddit thread about the rising cost of eating out, Redditors slammed the burger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One person wrote, “​​Yesterday for some reason I just got a regular McDonald’s hamburger. The basic cheapest one. It was $2.69. And it was laughably bad. The patty was completely unrecognizable as any type of burger. The bread had an unpleasant texture. The only reason it was edible was because of that old friend ketchup. I wondered the last time anyone at corporate had ever tasted one of their hamburgers. I doubt any of them would even bother to finish it while they take home six figures. It’s such a weird, bullshit world we’ve built.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “it costs $2.69 now?!? I remember in middle school that it cost $0.79 for that crummy little thing.”

Domino’s Stuffed Crust

Ordering pizza isn’t as cheap as it used to be. Having pizza delivered was a weekend ritual for many, but now between the delivery costs and the soaring price of food, it’s unaffordable. One angry customer took to Reddit to blast the pizza chain.

“I wanted to get Domino’s stuffed crust delivered to try it out myself. I only put 2 toppings, and it was forced to be a medium pizza. That ^ was $18. Then for delivery fees and taxes, it came to $24. Then the driver needs a tip, so there’s another $3.50 minimum for that.$28…..$28 dollars for a 2-topping Medium delivered and it wasn’t using DoorDash’s overpriced fees.”

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder

Another popular item from McDonald’s consumers are upset about is the Quarter Pounder.

One Redditor wrote, “A Quarter-Pounder with bacon and cheese, fries, and a drink came out to like $17 where I’m at last time I went. There’s this local place that has the best double-burger I’ve ever had loaded with the same ingredients, is larger, and comes with 3x more fries, costs $20. For $3 more it is so much better and it’s not even close.”

McDonald’s Fries

McDonald’s fries are a beloved menu item that have remained delicious, but not cheap. In a Reddit thread titled “McDonald’s maybe the biggest scam out there,” customers weighed in on how expensive it’s become.

The original poster of the thread wrote, “Nuggets so insanely small. Fries 4.79 for a medium Lolol I have avoided this place for like two years then I got it last night. Nuggets are so tiny and the bill was 11.03 for a chicken nugget 10 piece and medium fry. Fast food is no longer cheap and convenient. Overpriced garbage will never go back. Jokes on me though for thinking fast food was a good decision.”

A second shared “McDonald’s really forgot that their 2 qualities were that they were cheap and covenient. Now they just keep jacking up the prices and keeping the bare minimum of crew, no way I’m waiting 10-20 minutes and paying the same price as a quality, made to order burger.”