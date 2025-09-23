Guacamole is a main draw for many people at a Mexican restaurant. But, just like the salsa, guac can make or break a meal. Is there anything worse than less-than-fresh guac? Unlike other sauces, making it ahead of time isn’t an option, as avocados go bad fast. Luckily, some chains serve super fresh guacamole, often made right before you at your table. Here are 6 Mexican chains serving the freshest guacamole in America.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s tableside guacamole is a main attraction at the Mexican chain. “The tableside guacamole experience at Uncle Julio’s is one that you will never forget. Our guacamole is made fresh right in front of your eyes, and we use only the highest quality ingredients. Whether you are a first-time visitor or a returning customer, we promise that you will be impressed by our delicious guacamole,” they say. “Our guacamole includes a combination of Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and jalapeños, served in a traditional molcajete. The guacamole is then topped with fresh lime juice and served with tortilla chips.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

El Torito

El Torito is another Mexican chain serving hand-prepared guacamole daily. It’s Fresh Tableside Guacamole is one of the biggest hits. “Prepared just the way you like it — with fresh avocados, spicy serrano chiles and a special blend of herbs and spices,” they says.

On The Border

On the Border also =offers tableside guacamole, customized and freshly prepared. “Have you tried our Tableside Guacamole? Do it for the ‘gram…and for the freshness,” they wrote in a social media post.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is a Tex-Mex chain known for creamy, freshly made guac. “Guac ‘n’ Roll! Our guacamole is made ​with fresh avocados in small batches throughout the day so you can enjoy the perfect bite with every chip you dip,” they captioned a Facebook post.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant avocado is mashed to order for authentic flavor. “Hand-mashed avocado, diced onion, tomatoes, lime juice. Large (340 cals) | Small (180 cals),” the chain writes on the menu.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex lives up to the hype with fresh, made-to-order, tableside guacamole “known for its combination of fresh avocados, lime juice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro, offering a zesty and authentic flavor experience.” They start with the “perfect” avocado, “the most crucial aspect of making delicious guacamole. Next up, the “perfect” blend of herbs and spices. Finally, the “right mash” is crucial.

Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is another chain famous for tableside guac. “Fresh guacamole, made tableside and to order (Josefina’s style: no lime!)” the chain writes on its website.