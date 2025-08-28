7 Best Costco Italian Foods to Buy This Month

With the rising costs of, well, everything, going out to eat is more expensive than ever. If you are craving Italian food, there are many more cost-efficient options that don’t involve spending tons of money at an Italian chain or even your local mom-and-pop Italian joint. Costco is one of the more delicious ones. Your local warehouse is filled with so many Italian products, ranging from sauces and noodles to ready-to-heat meals, that are just as good, if not better than, an Italian restaurant. Here are the 7 best Italian foods at Costco this month.

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Meatballs

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs, found in the deli refrigerator section, is an easy fix if you feel like a gourmet Italian meal but don’t have time to cook it. The larger-than-life meatballs bathe in a delicious Italian sauce and will trick your family members into thinking you spent hours in the kitchen cooking. Eat them with veggies, pasta, or in an Italian roll as a meatball sub. The possibilities are endless with the 3-pound box.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

The freezer section Costco is filled with many solid pizza options. But shoppers are adamant that Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is the ultimate hidden gem. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

I always keep a bag of Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian-Style Beef in my freezer for easy spaghetti and meatball nights. My kids maintain that these are better than any homemade or restaurant meatballs they’ve ever had. And they are so easy to make. You can either toss them in the air fryer or microwave them. One Redditor writes that “they are so versatile (Meatball subs, Sweet n’ sour meatballs w/ rice & Asia veggies, add them to a frozen pizza to beef it up, add them to pasta w/ a bit of butter, garlic, & parmesan or add them to classic spaghetti).”

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

One of the most highly hyped Costco-branded products by shoppers is the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. According to shoppers, it tastes like homemade lasagna and only needs to be heated in the oven for about an hour. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.”

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

I recently tried to get a reservation at Rao’s in Miami, but it was booked for days. If you can’t experience the gourmet Italian restaurant in person, pick up a box of Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan at Costco. Each box comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

If you love chicken alfredo, Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta, in the deli section of Costco, is a must-try. “I love the Alfredo penne. It’s made with Parmesan cheese, garlic, cream and butter. A lot of prepared Alfredo is not made with real ingredients. It tastes homemade and they don’t skimp on the chicken,” one shopper explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pesto

If you like to cook, don’t sleep on Kirkland Signature Pesto, “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket (actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives) and a larger quantity,” states a fan. “Container says you have to use it within a week, but we use ours over the course of a month without issues.” Another says that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” “I love the pesto. Mix it real good before spooning it out the container. I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says another. If you can’t use it all before it gets bad, freeze single-serving cubes and enjoy later.