5 Middle Eastern Spots Israeli and Lebanese Diners Recommend

Diners from Israel and Lebanon say these 5 Middle Eastern chains serve truly authentic flavors.

Middle Eastern food is more popular than ever in the U.S., with diners raving about the bold flavors and fresh ingredients of this delicious cuisine. Once the preserve of the coasts, good Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spots are now widely appreciated across the U.S., some so good Israeli and Lebanese diners recommend them. Here are five Middle Eastern restaurants customers say offer the real deal.

Zankou Chicken

Zankou Chicken (“Rooted in Armenia. Born in Lebanon.”) is a wildly popular chain on the West Coast. “I’m Lebanese Armenian and although I absolutely love Zankou, I can tell it’s just a bit more calories than usual lol,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nua

Nua is another must-try spot for anyone who loves authentic Middle Eastern food. “Knowing the restaurant is owned by an Israeli chef made the experience even more meaningful for us. My girlfriend Shirley and her entire family are from Israel, so there was an instant connection to the culture, the style of cooking, and the energy of the place,” one diner said.

Aladdin’s Eatery

Diners love the authentic food at Aladdin’s Eatery. “Excellent, affordable, healthy Lebanese food. I usually get the falafel roll or shish tawook (grilled chicken) roll. The hummus is delicious, and they have great soups as well. Lots of veggie and vegan options. The smoothies are great too. Desserts are to die for. It’s all good!” one fan said.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen

The food at Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is delicious and authentic, diners rave. “My best friend is Lebanese and her family loves it. I figure that’s a pretty good gauge!” one Redditor said. “Awesome shawarma. Can’t wait,” another agreed.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

Diners love the garlic sauce and other delicious menu items at Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill. “The best pita is hands down Naf Naf Grill though, it’s freshly made inhouse and is so good,” one fan said.