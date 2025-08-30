6 Best Store-Bought Hummus Brands, According to Chefs

Hummus is a refrigerator staple for many. Whether you love it on toast, crackers, veggies, falafels or pairing it with pita, the right hummus can take your snack or meal to the next level. But with so many options, it’s tough to find the perfect hummus. To help navigate through the plethora of choices, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their favorites. Here are the top six brands handpicked by culinary experts for their taste and quality.

Aldi’s Park Street Deli Roasted Red Pepper

Nutrition : per serving 1 single mini cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 3g

Park Street Deli Roasted Red Pepper strikes the ideal balance of sweet and smoky that’s bold and satisfying. “It’s seasoned well and there are actual red peppers in it – a decent amount, too,” says Monique Mickle, Executive Sous Chef of The Darling Oyster Bar, Charleston, South Carolina. “It’s a practical on-the-go option, as well, as it comes in two options – singles or snack packs with pretzels. You can grab both products at Aldi.”

Hope Foods Organic Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 45

Fat : 2.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 150mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 2g

Hope Foods Organic Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus is made in small batches with quality ingredients and it’s one of Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis go-tos. “It has a fresher, brighter taste compared to some other brands, but the touch of heat makes it stand out without overwhelming the chickpeas, he says. “It’s a good example of how a store-bought hummus can still taste vibrant and layered. I find it also works just as well on wraps and grain bowls as it does on a crudité platter.”

Sabra Classic Hummus

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 70

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 130mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

Sabra Classic Hummus is a favorite for many, including Chef Dennis. It’s his other must-have hummus. “Sabra Classic Hummus is a product I can always count on because it always delivers good quality and is easily available,” he says. “The texture is smooth and creamy, which makes it versatile for dipping or spreading, but also, the flavor is mild enough to pair with everything from vegetables to sandwiches.” He adds, “While it might not taste exactly like something freshly made at home, it delivers a reliable balance of chickpeas, tahini, and lemon that’s hard to beat when you need something quick and accessible.”

Baba’s Garlicky Caramelized Onion Hummus

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp for the Caramelized Onion Hummus

Calories : 60

Fat : 3.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium :130 mg

Carbs :5 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 2g

Baba’s is a newer brand that you can find on their site and at Target, and the Caramelized Onion Hummus is a must try, according to Katherine Sprung, NYC, Pastry chef, Founder of Squish Marshmallows. “The hummus is smooth and rich, and really tastes like it was made with love,” she says. “It’s made with only real, and simple, ingredients too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cedar’s Topped Organic Hot Honey Hommus

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 80

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:2 g)

Protein : 2g

Cedar’s Topped Organic Hot Honey Hommus has a touch of sweetness with a kick and delivers a unique, unforgettable taste. “It’s got a unique mix of sweet heat and a nutty tahini kick that keeps every bite balanced,” says Head Chef, Andrew Rodriguez, The Victor Restaurant and Bar, located in Santa Ynez, CA. “Honestly, more stores should carry this. It’s a game-changer for quick bites or adding a twist to any meal.”

Boars Head Traditional Hummus

Nutrition : per serving 2 tbsp

Calories : 90

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 2g

Boars Head is a brand that’s been around for 115 and prides itself on using top-notch ingredients like steamed chickpeas, sea salt, olive oil, tahini (crushed sesame seeds), as well as a variety of savory spices for its hummus. The Traditional is a favorite for Chef Chelsea Christian, Slightly North of Broad, Charleston, SC. “I think it has the best consistency and balanced taste that hummus should have.”