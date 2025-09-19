7 Old-Fashioned Food Terms You’ll Only Hear In The Midwest

When you hear “Midwestern” food and culture, what comes to mind? Amazing dairy, windswept corn fields, America’s heartland, kind people, giant portions, delicious food? I would say all of the above (I once drove cross-country from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania and the nicest people on earth are in Oklahoma, which I know is not the Midwest, but just wanted to share). If you’re planning a trip to a Midwestern state soon and want to impress the locals with your skilled vernacular, it might be useful to know about some regional food terms specific to those areas. Here are seven old-fashioned food terms people in the Midwest will be very familiar with, and visitors should learn.

Skyline/Cincinnati Chili

I first learned about Cincinnati-style chili from some close friends who never go home to Cinci without hitting up Skyline Chili. So what’s special about this chili? According to VisitCinci.com, this dish is “more of a Greek or Mediterranean stew, with complex and surprising flavors. In place of chunks of meat, bell peppers and sizeable beans, you’ll get sweet and savory soupiness paired with accoutrements like spaghetti, hot dogs, raw onion, oyster crackers and mustard. In place of an overtly tomato-y base, you’ll taste hints of cinnamon, cloves, or allspice.” Yum!

Juicy Lucy

A Juicy Lucy is a burger with cheese cooked into the patty, rather than melted on top. This delicious creation hails from Minnesota, with the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul taking credit for this delectable delight. Why isn’t every burger cooked like this?

Buckeye Candies

My mother and sister-in-laws make the best Buckeye candies you can find—we are talking peanut butter fudge dipped in chocolate. No baking, no fuss, just amazing delicious candies that disappear so fast, especially if kids are around.

Blue Moon Ice Cream

Blue Moon Ice Cream is known for its electric blue Smurf-like appearance, popular in the upper Midwest. “Blue moon was my go to as a kid. Every time I come home to visit my parents always ensure I, and my kids, get our fill. There’s nothing else like it,” one Redditor said.

Bumpy Cake

Bumpy Cake is a moist Devil’s Food Cake covered with “bumps” of buttercream, hailing from the Detroit region. “It originated in the state of Michigan where it remains a rage to this day to my understanding, but considering I used to live not terribly far away in Wisconsin, I am surprised I had never heard of it before,” one Redditor said. “God knows I am forever grateful to the UP of Michigan for introducing me to pasties.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hotdish

A Hotdish is essentially a casserole, known for being hearty, delicious comfort food. “Go to a Goodwill and look at the cookbooks from churches in Minnesota. You will find some gems!” one Minnesota-based Redditor shared.

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake is a St. Louis staple. “Grew up in St Louis Missouri 😍 gooey butter was a staple😁 love it,” one Redditor said of this delicious dessert. “I had to try it when I went on a trip to Missouri, and it was so sweet it hurt my teeth. No complaints,” another commented.