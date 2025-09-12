M&M’s Just Launched a Wild New Flavor That Has Fans “Buzzing”

It’s almost that time of the year: Candy season! In case you didn’t know, more candy is sold in October than any other month of the year, as people stock up on sweets and treats for Halloween. In addition to all the new and returning Halloween candy, one of our favorite brands quietly dropped a brand-new flavor, that has sugar fanatics buzzing. M&M’s Honey Roasted Peanut Chocolate Candy is in stores now, and here is what we know about it.

They Are Basically Just Chocolate Covered Peanuts

According to the product’s description on the Walmart website, it is a “nostalgic twist on the beloved Peanut M&M’S chocolate candy” that “keeps the crunch and turns up the sweetness.” It elaborates: “Chocolate-covered honey roasted peanuts with a bowl of popcorn equals the perfect salty and sweet snack for movie night.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Shopper Calls Them “Delicious” and “Irresistible”

How has the reaction been? One Walmart shopper says they “are absolutely delicious!” in a 5-star review. “The combination of crunchy peanuts with the light honey roasted flavor and smooth chocolate is irresistible. Each bite has the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and the candy shell gives it that signature M&M’s crunch. The share size bag is great for snacking on the go or sharing (if you can resist eating them all yourself!). These have quickly become one of my favorite M&M flavors.”

And, They Are the “Perfect Balance Between Sweet and Savory”

“I really enjoyed these Honey Roasted Peanut M&M’s. They had a subtle honey roasted taste that’s the perfect balance between sweet and savory. I love the color palette for these ones, beautiful fall colors. The quality was very good, the chocolate was smooth. It’s definitely a great edition to the M&M’s flavor choices!” agrees another.

Others Were “Underwhelmed”

A third wasn’t quite as enthusiastic. “I recently tried the Honey Roasted Peanut M&M’s, and while they weren’t bad, they didn’t quite deliver the unique flavor punch I was hoping for,” they writes. “The chocolate and peanut combo is still solid—as expected from M&M’s—but the honey roasted aspect was surprisingly subtle. If I hadn’t known they were a special flavor, I might have assumed they were just regular peanut M&M’s with a slightly sweeter shell. Overall, they’re enjoyable enough if you already like peanut M&M’s, but if you’re expecting a bold honey-roasted flavor or a noticeable twist, you might be a little underwhelmed. Worth a try, but not a must-have.”

Snackolator Shared About Them

Influencer Snackolator shared about the new candy in a Facebook post. “If you like peanut M&M’s, you’re gonna need to RUNNNN to get these new Honey Roasted Peanut M&M’s because they are absolute Got these at Walmart but they’re in other stores too!” he writes.

Many Maintain They Taste Like Regular Peanut Butter M&Ms

While some of his followers endorsed them as “amazing” and “fire,” others found them “underwhelming” and not much different from the OG. “Tastes weird, honestly,” one commented. “They are NOT honey roasted peanuts, they are regular peanuts. The chocolate has a hint of artificial honey flavoring for those who haven’t tried it. Just informing yall,” added another. “Everyone I’ve known that’s tried them said they don’t taste any different than the regular peanut M&Ms,” a third agreed.