7 Mobility Moves That Feel Like a Full-Body Massage From the Inside Out

There aren’t many treats in life more therapeutic than a full-body massage. Slipping into a plush bathrobe, sipping some cool cucumber water, and heading into the treatment room is a truly serene experience. But what if we told you that you can achieve a similar feeling during your next workout? We chatted with fitness experts who compiled seven floor-based mobility moves that feel like a massage from the inside out. Grab some cucumber water, and let’s get started!

Plank Rock

Pilates guru, Portia Page, Balanced Body educator and CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE and AFAA certified, says the plank rock “works the entire body while building strength and control in the upper body, creating range of motion in the ankles and stretching the calves.”

Start on all fours, knees under your hips and hands under your shoulders. Extend one leg, followed by the other, maintaining a long, straight back. Rock forward to your toes and back toward your heels. Continue rocking back and forth in your plank for 1 minute.

Squat/Heel Lift

“[The squat/heel lift] strengthens the legs, glutes, hips and ankles as well as tones and shapes the thighs, hamstrings and calves,” Portia says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall with your arms at your sides and feet outside hip-width. Bend your knees and hips and reach your arms at chest level to lower into a squat. Unhinge your hips and extend your legs, bringing your arms to your sides. Lift your heels and press both arms behind your hips. Perform as many controlled reps as you’re able to in 1 minute.

Lunge Drop/Forward

“[The lunge drop/forward] strengthens the legs and builds control and stability around the hips and glutes while enhancing balance in a split stance,” Portia tells us.

Stand with your toes pointed, feet under your hops, and arms at your sides. Take a big step back with one foot as you bend your knees and lift your arms to shoulder level, keeping your thumbs up. Straighten your back leg as your arms move behind you and hinge forward over your hips, bringing your chest over your thigh. Your back heel should be up. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds before switching sides.

Bridge/Crunch

“[The bridge/crunch] strengthens the entire core (abdominals and back) while enhancing the posture muscles for sitting and standing,” says Portia.

Lie flat on your back with flat feet, bent knees, and arms at your sides, palms facing up. Press into your feet to lift your hips toward the sky, forming a straight line from your head to your knees. Hold the top of the bridge for a moment before lowering your hips. Lift your head, shoulders, and chest to perform a crunch, lifting your knees to your hips. Gaze between your thighs, keeping your chin away from your chest. Lower your head, arms, and feet. Perform the bridge to crunch for 1 minute.

Child’s Pose

“This exercise elongates the spine gently and is great for helping to reduce tension in the lower back and shoulder areas,” explains Amanda Grimm, sports and remedial massage therapist and Knead Massage therapist.

Kneel on the ground with your feet flat. Bring your hips back toward your heels. Bend your body over your knees as you reach your arms forward, all while keeping your hips back.

Pigeon Pose

“[The pigeon pose] is great for targeting the hips and glutes and helps to release tightness,” Amanda says.

Begin on all fours. Bring one knee forward so it rests on the ground ahead of you. Your foot should be pointing toward the opposing side. (Keep your foot to your knee at right angles to your body.) Lengthen your opposite leg back while pointing your foot.

90/90 Hip Switch

“[The 90/90 hip switch] is a great one for massaging the hip rotators and improving joint flexibility,” Amanda tells us.