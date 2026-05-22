5 Daily Exercises That Burn More Belly Fat Than Gym Workouts After 50

Kick pesky belly fat to the curb by adding these five expert-approved moves to your workouts.

If you asked most personal trainers and coaches what most clients complain about after 50, the answer is probably belly fat. They might tell you that unwanted flab in the abdominal area accumulates quickly at this age for several reasons, including a slower metabolism, sarcopenia (the loss of muscle that starts after 30), poor sleep patterns, and a decline in physical activity. And that’s not even the worst part of the problem—as easy as it is to put on, belly fat is so much more difficult to get rid of.

To help you out, we spoke with Dr. Sadia Saeed, a Physician working with Welzo, who has experience in preventive health, metabolic wellness, and lifestyle-related conditions and regularly shares expertise on fitness, healthy aging, and nutrition.

“After turning 50, it is harder to burn off belly fat due to the effects of aging on your body,” Dr. Saeed explains. “Age will affect hormones that help you maintain weight, your ability to build and keep muscle, the rate at which you metabolise food, and how well or poorly your body uses insulin. The accumulation of fat around the midsection is a result of many factors; stress and lack of quality sleep affect the level of cortisol (a hormone) in your system. Cortisol helps store fat in the abdominal area. Even if you are in shape, you will see many differences as your body ages.”

Try these five daily exercises that can help burn more belly fat than gym workouts after 50, and you’ll start to see results in no time.

Brisk Walking

Lace up your shoes and head outdoors for an invigorating brisk walk. This low-impact form of cardio can be incredibly effective at shedding pesky belly fat.

“[Brisk walking] is likely to be both the safest and most durable exercise option for a wide number of adults aged 50+,” explains Dr. Saeed. “Brisk walking will help improve your heart health by reducing blood pressure, improving circulation, and supporting the burning of calories, which results in weight loss as well as losing some of the body’s visceral (abdominal) fat.”

Bodyweight Squats

“The muscles that are involved in squats (legs and lower back/core) are all larger muscle groups that, when used to perform squats, will create an elevated metabolic rate for caloric burn,” Dr. Saeed tells us. “This is especially beneficial as we get older due to the loss of muscle mass with age. Muscle is very important for helping to maintain a good metabolism and manage fat intake.”

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Planks

“Planks are a low-impact form of exercise that works to build the core muscles,” Dr. Saeed points out. “When your core is strong, it will help you stand up straighter, be more stable, and have better overall balance. Stronger core muscles also provide additional support for your abdomen.”

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position for the prescribed time.

Stair Climbing

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Something as simple as climbing stairs can rev up the calorie burn while melting stubborn fat. Try to include more stair climbing into your day—i.e., opt for the stairs rather than the elevator or escalator, when possible.

“Stair use on a regular basis is a good way to get your heart rate up while improving your lower body strength,” Dr. Saeed says. “Stairs are one of the most efficient ways to burn calories and raise your heart rate. They also provide you with a great opportunity to incorporate physical activity into your busy life. Even short amounts of stair climbing during the course of your day could prove to be particularly beneficial for those who have trouble making time for traditional workouts.”

Resistance Band Exercises

Grab your bands and get to work. Resistance band exercises like standing band crunches, side plank band rows, and band mountain climbers can be beneficial additions to your ab-day routine.

“Workouts with resistance bands are great for adults over 50 since they provide a high level of effectiveness in terms of building strength while being low-impact,” explains Dr. Saeed. “Building strength through resistance is beneficial for maintaining lean muscle mass, which maintains good metabolic health and overall body composition. Resistance bands are a very accessible workout option for beginners and can be modified to fit many different levels of fitness.”