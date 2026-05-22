4 Standing Exercises That Restore Calf Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Strong calves are essential for maintaining an active, independent life as you age.

You may not realize just how important strong calf muscles are—especially as you age. Calf strength is necessary to maintain solid balance and avoid falls. Not only that—they also play a critical role in cognitive and cardiovascular health. Your heart and brain count on these muscles in order to pump blood. Essentially, strong calf muscles help you live actively and independently.

Many individuals count on machines for leg day, including the leg press or seated calf raise, but we’re here with an alternative workout. According to Reid Stafford, Senior Certified Personal Trainer at Ultimate Performance, there are four standing exercises that can help restore calf strength even faster than gym machines after 60, so you can do them right at home.

“Training your calves to get bigger and stronger can be a frustrating process. It’s a stubborn body part, and many gym-goers—including experienced bodybuilders—struggle to develop their calves,” Stafford tells us. “The calves can get notoriously tight. This can hinder muscle growth through fascial restrictions, but also have implications for performance, movement and injury in the lower extremities.”

Before diving into how to build calf strength, Stafford notes that many individuals aren’t training their calves with the proper intensity needed to see growth.

“We’re all guilty of it. We train our legs with intensity, and after all the squats, leg presses and lunges are done, we’ll tack on a couple sets of calf raises and call it a day. When it comes to training weak body parts, we have to flip this order, and begin with calves,” Stafford explains.

Needless to say, it shouldn’t be surprising that calf strength is one of the most overlooked portions of strength training and healthy aging. So, Stafford shares four standing exercises to add to your workouts ASAP.

Calf Raises

“The standing calf raise remains one of the best exercises for rebuilding calf strength because it closely mirrors how the calf muscles function during everyday life,” shares Stafford. “Unlike seated calf raises, which primarily isolate the soleus muscle, standing calf raises heavily recruit the gastrocnemius, which is the large calf muscle responsible for producing force during walking, climbing stairs, and propelling the body forward.”

Keep in mind that the goal is not speed, but rather control and range of motion.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, facing a sturdy chair with your hands lightly resting on the backrest. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds at the top. Lower back down with control.

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Single-Leg Calf Raises

“Single-leg training becomes increasingly important with age because strength asymmetries tend to become more pronounced over time. Most people naturally favour one side of the body, and these imbalances can gradually affect gait mechanics, posture, and balance,” Stafford explains. “The single-leg calf raise addresses this directly.”

This move is particularly beneficial because it blends calf strengthening with balance and proprioception training. Proprioception is your body’s awareness of movement and position, which naturally declines with age and is a major contributor to falls.

Begin standing beside a wall or rail for support. Lift one foot off the floor. Perform controlled calf raises using just your working leg. Focus on rising as high as you’re able to through the ball of your foot. Slowly lower into a deep stretch. Repeat on the other side.

Farmer’s Carry on Toes

“One of the most underrated exercises for rebuilding functional calf strength is the farmer’s carry performed on the balls of the feet. This movement combines calf endurance, postural control, ankle stability, and total-body coordination in a highly functional way,” Stafford says. “This exercise resembles what some coaches refer to as ‘ballet walks’, where the emphasis is on achieving a strong peak contraction while maintaining balance and posture.”

Hold a lightweight dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Rise onto your toes. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining an elevated heel position. Your steps should be small and controlled, keeping constant tension in the calves.

Romanian Deadlifts

While the Romanian deadlift may not traditionally be considered a calf workout, it’s one of the most productive standing moves for rebuilding lower-leg function after 60.

“The calves do not operate in isolation. They are part of an interconnected posterior chain that includes the hamstrings, glutes, spinal stabilizers, and feet. Weaknesses anywhere along this chain can alter movement mechanics and reduce force production through the lower legs. The Romanian deadlift strengthens the entire posterior chain while teaching proper hip hinging mechanics and improving lower-body stability,” Stafford says.