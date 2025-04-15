6 Quick Morning Exercises That Burn Belly Fat All Day Long

If you're looking to shed belly fat but don't have the time for long workouts, a quick 10-minute morning workout can be all you need to get the job done. This high-intensity circuit targets multiple muscle groups, fires up your metabolism, and helps you burn fat all day long. What's more, you don't need any equipment or expensive gym memberships, just your body, discipline, and consistency.

We chatted with Matt Dustin, CSCS, a NASM-certified corrective exercise specialist with BarBend, who shares a stellar morning sweat session designed specifically for targeting weight loss (including that stubborn belly fat) that only takes 10 minutes. Whether you're crunched for time or just want to get a jumpstart on your fat-burning day, this workout can benefit people of all fitness levels. Plus, it's quick enough to fit into any schedule, so you can do it before work, after waking up, or any time you need a fast, fat-burning boost.

Plan to complete this routine three to four times a week with at least one rest day in between sessions. If you're short on time, this quick but intense session can help you start your day with a fat-burning boost. Aim to perform each exercise for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds to help keep your body working hard and maximize calorie burn.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are an excellent way to warm up your body and get your heart rate up fast since they get your full body moving and help increase circulation.

How to Do It

Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet apart while raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat the movement continuously for 40 seconds.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 40 seconds each.

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Low-Impact Jumping Jacks (step side to side instead of jumping for a gentler version).

Weighted Jumping Jacks (hold light weights in your hands for added intensity).

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a fantastic lower-body exercise that burns calories while targeting your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. They also help increase muscle mass and elevate your heart rate.

How to Do It

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Lower your hips down and back as if sitting into a chair, keeping your chest proud and your knees behind your toes. Press through your heels to stand back up, driving your hips forward.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 15 reps.

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Jump Squats (add a jump at the top for extra calorie burn).

Single-Leg Squats (focus on one leg at a time for greater difficulty).

Push-Up to Downward Dog

This dynamic move strengthens your chest, shoulders, and core while increasing flexibility in your hamstrings and shoulders.

How to Do It

Start in a push-up position with your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor, then push back up. Once you're back in the push-up position, lift your hips and shift into a downward dog position, stretching your hamstrings and shoulders. Return to the push-up position and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Knee Push-Up to Downward Dog (modify the push-up by dropping to your knees for a gentler version).

Push-Up to Plank (add a side plank after each push-up for a greater challenge).

High Knees

This exercise helps boost your endurance and agility while focusing on your midsection for a flatter and more toned appearance.

How to Do It

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and engage your core. Jog in place, bringing your knees as high as possible with each step. Use your arms to maintain momentum as you quickly alternate your legs.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 40 seconds each.

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

High Knee Sprint (increase the speed of your knee lifts for added intensity).

Cross-Body High Knees (bring your opposite elbow toward your knee as you lift to engage your core more).

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches target your core, especially your obliques (side abs), which helps to tighten your waist and improve core strength and stability.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and elbows wide. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your left elbow toward your right knee. As you do this, straighten your left leg, then switch sides, bringing your right elbow toward your left knee. Continue alternating sides in a cycling motion.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 30 reps (15 on each side).

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Slow Bicycle Crunches (focus on a slow, controlled motion for greater muscle engagement).

Weighted Bicycle Crunches (hold a weight or medicine ball for added resistance).

Squat to Calf Raise

The squat to calf raise is another dynamic exercise that works your lower body and improves your balance.

How to Do It

Start in a deep squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Stand up, then rise onto your toes as you perform a calf raise. Lower back down into a squat and repeat the motion.

Recommended Sets and Reps

Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Rest for 20 seconds between sets.

Best Variations

Squat to Single-Leg Calf Raise (raise one leg at a time for more balance training).

Weighted Squat to Calf Raise (hold weights for added intensity).