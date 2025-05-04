5 Morning Habits That Burn Fat All Day, According to a Biohacker

Dave Asprey, 4x NY Times Bestselling Author of Heavily Meditated, Health Science and Biotech Entrepreneur, is dubbed "The Father of Biohacking' for a reason — he is famous for developing hacks and habits to improve longevity and health. Eat This, Not That! recently spoke to Asprey and asked him about his personal morning habits to promote fat loss all day long. "What you do in the morning sets the tone for your entire day. Your morning routine can also make (or break) your metabolism for the rest of the day," he told us. "Here are five of my favorite biohacks you can do in the morning to help you burn fat all day long."

Morning Sunlight

Asprey suggests going outside every morning as soon as you wake up. "Morning sunlight helps set your circadian rhythm, which is important for your metabolism. Plus, studies show that people who go into bright sunlight in the morning have a significantly lower body mass index than those who get most of their light at the end of the day," he says. UV rays from the sun can also induce vitamin D synthesis. "Vitamin D is essential for hormone balance, metabolic health, and so much more. Don't fear the sun. Be smart about your exposure and don't stay in the sun too long. You have less of a risk of getting sun damage in the morning, but it can still happen, so just be aware."

Cold Exposure

He also recommends a little cold exposure. "A cold plunge or just a cold shower has major benefits for fat loss. The brief stress from the cold sends a powerful signal to your body to clear out old mitochondria and make new, healthy ones. Functioning mitochondria are crucial for metabolic health," he says. Cold therapy also increases the amount of brown fat on your body. "This is a good type of fat that's very metabolically active and helps you burn more calories. If you're new to cold therapy, start with a cold shower. When you're done with your normal daily shower, turn the temperature dial to the coldest setting and stay in for 30 seconds. Then each day, increase the time in the cold by 10 seconds until you reach about 3 minutes. At first it sucks but it will get easier and you'll soon start to love it!"

HIIT

He also recommends HIIT workouts. "Long, steady-state cardio sessions don't work. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) does," says Asprey. "Like cold therapy, it is another powerful signal that tells your body to make new mitochondria. And unlike steady-state cardio, where you burn extra calories only when you're exercising, your body keeps burning a lot of calories all day long after a HIIT workout." Here is his recommended workout: "Go to a track or park and warm up with a light walk. Then, immediately sprint as fast as you can, all-out, 100%, like a tiger is chasing you for 30 seconds. Then, go back to your slow walk. It's even better if you find a grassy area to lay down in to recover. After a few minutes, do another 30 second sprint. Repeat this 6-8 times. If you're new to this type of exercise, start with 1-2 sprints and work your way up to 6-8. You'll notice amazing changes in your overall fitness and body composition if you do this 3x per week. If you can't run, use an exercise bike."

Mycotoxin-Free Coffee

Asprey also recommends a morning dose of caffeine in the form of mycotoxin-free coffee. "Coffee has metabolism-igniting superpowers. Caffeine increases your metabolic rate while studies show polyphenols (antioxidants found in coffee) can help reduce appetite and increase fat-burning," he says. "It's important to drink high-quality coffee that's tested for toxins. Toxins, especially mold toxins (mycotoxins), impair fat burning. I'm passionate about coffee that makes you feel good, which is why I created Danger Coffee. We test it for toxins and re-mineralize it with over 50 trace and ultra-trace minerals for amazing energy without the jitters and crash."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meditation, Breathwork, and Gratitude

You wouldn't think of meditation and gratitude as a hack for your fat loss, but according to Asprey, it is. "When you're stuck in a fear or anxiety state, your body produces excess cortisol. Cortisol is a hormone that, in excess, increases blood glucose and stimulates fat deposition, especially around the abdomen. Cortisol isn't bad. In fact, you need cortisol (especially in the morning) to regulate your circadian rhythm. However, chronically high cortisol can ruin your fat loss goals," he explains. "Keep cortisol in check by starting your day with meditation and breathwork. One of my favorite breathwork exercises for calming the mind is the box breath: breathe in for four seconds, hold for four seconds, breathe out for four seconds, hold for four seconds, repeat. Writing in a gratitude journal can also help reduce stress and cortisol."