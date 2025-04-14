Some fast food sandwiches are small enough for a snack, while others are so big, you can almost split them between two meals. If you tend to gravitate toward "bigger is better" when it comes to mealtime, there are a few dominating burgers and subs at your local drive-through worth checking out. Here are the 7 most enormous fast-food sandwiches available in 2025.

Burger King Bacon King

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 1,200 Cal

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 2,270 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 66 g

Over at Burger King, the Bacon King is a dominating force. The larger-than-life burger consists of two flame-grilled quarter-pound beef patties, thick-cut, crispy smoked bacon, four slices of American cheese, ketchup, and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Subway Footlong Meatball Marinara

Nutrition (Per 486 g) :

Calories : 1,160

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g)

Sodium : 3,460 mg

Carbs : 108 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 50 g

This "Italian affair" of a footlong consists of freshly baked bread, generously stuffed with a "helping" of Italian-style meatballs, "bathed in savory" tomato marinara sauce and served hot with your choice of crisp vegetables and condiments. All the deliciousness comes at a nutritional price, especially in terms of sodium, as the sandwich has a whopping 3,460 mg.

McDonald's Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Nutrition (Per TK) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1360 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 48 g

One of the most popular items at McDonald's is also one of the biggest: TheDouble Quarter Pounder with Cheese. It comes stacked with two quarter-pound 100% fresh beef burger patties that are "hot, deliciously juicy and cooked when you order," according to the website, then topped with "slivered onions, tangy pickles and two slices of melty cheese on a sesame seed bun."

Arby's Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar

Nutrition (Per 358 g) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 2530 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 49 g

Arby's Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar lives up to the hype. The onion bun is loaded with a half pound of roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, red ranch dressing, and all the fixings. Unfortunately, the big sandwich also has a hefty serving of sodium, calories, and carbs.

Carl's Jr. Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per TK) :

Calories : 1380

Fat : 81 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)

Sodium : 2,250 mg

Carbs : 80 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 85 g

Jimmy John's J.J. Gargantuan

When two burger patties are not enough, head to Carl's Jr. for the Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger . This supersized sandwich is topped with three of the fast food chain's trademark charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ Sauce, all served on a seeded bun. It has 1380 calories – more than some people aim to eat in a whole day.

Nutrition (Per TK) :

Calories : 1080

Fat : 49 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 3930 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 78 g

Hardee's Monster Double Thickburger

Nutrition (Per 404) :

Calories : 1400

Fat : 97 g (Saturated Fat: 35 g)

Sodium : 2780 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 86 g

Why choose one meat on your sub when you can have five? This large-and-in-charge sandwich from Jimmy John's is stuffed with salami, capocollo, turkey, roast beef, and ham along with provolone cheese and topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, Hellmann's mayo, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil. It'sbig enough to feed the hungriest of humans" and boasts 78 grams of protein. However, note that it has more sodium than even the biggest of burgers at 3930 mg.

Hardee's Monster Double Thickburger features two quarter-pound 100% Angus beef patties, 4 strips of bacon, 3 slices of American cheese, and mayonnaise, all served on a potato bun. Again, this sandwich offers lots of bang for the buck in terms of protein (86 g) but also comes with 1400 calories, 97 g fat, and 2780 mg sodium.