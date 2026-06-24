5 Restaurant Chains With the Most Famous Signature Dish, According to Diners

These iconic, customer-favorite menu items have earned a legendary reputation.

Some restaurants have signature dishes so famous they are forever associated with the brand. Whether it’s a dish the restaurant invented that is now widespread, or just a specific menu item the restaurant excels at, diners know if they are ordering one thing, this meal should be it. From the best bread to a seafood option famous on an international level, the following five restaurants have iconic dishes so popular they are ordered on repeat: Here are five chains with the most famous signature dishes, according to fans.

Nobu

Nobu’s iconic Black Cod Miso menu item is one of the most famous seafood dishes in the world, with endless copycat recipes popping up online for people to try and recreate at home. “The food was nothing short of extraordinary! I tried the Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Jalapeño, and each bite was a burst of flavor,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bang Bang Shrimp is found everywhere these days, but the original and best is still at Bonefish Grill. “I had the fabulous Chicken and Shrimp and the famous Bang Bang Shrimp as a starter. Unbelievable how good it was,” one fan shared.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse fans are rightfully obsessed with the steakhouse’s bread rolls and cinnamon butter. “A basket of rolls and cinnamon butter immediately upon seating is my favorite thing about Texas Roadhouse. Share the secret formula with me please,” one diner shared.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s breadsticks have become the stuff of buttery, garlicky legend. “Breadsticks were fresh and addictive as always, and the pasta was honestly perfect. Comfort food done right,” one fan said.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão arguably put tableside churrasco service on the mainstream map. “We are regulars to this extraordinary treat,” one diner said. “Their fresh Market table, the additional sides they place on your table and the Caipirinhas! The vast choices of perfectly cooked, flavorful meats. And if you manage to get a desert, it will bring you to a whole new level.”