5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Feasts for Two, According to Diners

Skip the solo entrée and share these highly rated platters, combos, and family-style baskets.

If you absolutely love fried seafood but want to try a little bit of everything, a seafood platter meant for sharing is the way to go. These generous combo meals allow diners to sample a variety of seafood and sides without committing to any one meal (particularly useful if you’re trying a restaurant for the first time. From delicious shrimp and oysters to scallops, clams and more, these delicious feasts feel festive and celebratory at any time. Here are five chains with the best seafood feasts for two to share, according to fans.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

The Full Boat 10pc Special at Ivar’s Seafood Bar is perfect for diners who want to share fried fish. This meal contains 10 pieces of cod, fries, coleslaw, and chowder. “The Cajun shrimp and Alaskan Cod were amazing & fresh! Didn’t leave disappointed,” one happy diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Forrest’s Seafood Feast from Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is ideal for two to share: Fish & chips, fried shrimp, seafood hush pups, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, remoulade sauce, and cocktail sauce. “Many people will say Bubba Gump is a tourist trap restaurant. I say those people have never really tried it. The food.. top notch! The service.. top notch! I would still enjoy going here even if it had nothing to do with the movie,” one fan said.

Skipper’s Seafood & Chowder

The Family Value Meals at Skippers Seafood & Chowder are worth trying out: Guests can get 8 or 12-piece combo baskets with fish, chicken, coleslaw, fries, and more. ” Ordered the fish and chips with clam chowder and fried shrimps. Fish and fries were very crispy and shrimps were good too. Loved it,” one diner said.

Bluewater Grill

Bluewater Grill has a Fisherman’s Platter with panko prawns, scallops, with beer-battered Cod, fries and coleslaw. “The food blew us away,” one guest said. “Clam chowder, wedge salad were the best. Had the walnut crusted halibut, fisherman’s platter, large portions and the bread was fantastic.”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has several fried platters for guests to share. ” For fried oysters, soft shell crab, or a seafood platter…this spot remains a go-to. And, it’s a place I find myself returning to when those fried seafood cravings strike,” one diner said.