The 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, According to Diners

With Valentine's Day now less than a week away, many Americans are likely planning to roll out the red carpet for their partners on Feb. 14 by treating them to a romantic dinner. But let's face it, there are so many restaurants in the United States nowadays that it can be hard to even sift through all the options, let alone choose one.

Luckily, online restaurant reservation service OpenTable set out to identify the absolute best Valentine's Day dining destinations in the country—and published its annual list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024 this week.

RELATED: The 11 Most Romantic Restaurant Chains for Valentine's Day6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The company compiled the index by analyzing more than 12 million diner reviews and metrics, including ratings and the percentage of reviews for restaurants that tagged them as "romantic."

Among the eateries that made this year's list was Cafe Monarch, a fine dining restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., that serves contemporary American cuisine. TripAdvisor named Cafe Monarch as the third-best fine dining restaurant in the United States back in 2018—and customers still rave about the eatery's food and ambiance to this day.

"Truly elegant surroundings, though not stuffy. Food, beverage, and service cannot be improved," wrote one customer who reviewed Cafe Monarch on OpenTable earlier this month.

This year, those who choose to dine at Cafe Monarch on Valentine's Day can enjoy a special five-course dinner for $250 a person. Anyone interested can check out the restaurant's full Valentine's Day menu online and book a reservation through OpenTable. Four other Arizona restaurants also made the list.

RELATED: The Top 100 Restaurants of 2024 Were Just Announced—and They Have One Thing in Common

Another notable restaurant featured on this year's list is Club A Steakhouse in New York City, which serves traditional steakhouse fare and boasts a lengthy wine list. Like Cafe Monarch, Club A Steakhouse has also racked up plenty of rave reviews from customers.

"Amazing food and amazing service! So lovely inside and great ambiance," one patron wrote on OpenTable last month.

The steakhouse is also offering a multi-course Valentine's Day menu this year with a price tag of $145 per person.

RELATED: 12 Restaurant Chains Launching Exciting New Menu Items in February

Although not every state is represented, there are many options across the country, from Minnesota to Hawaii to Florida to Idaho. State-by-state, California leads the way, with a whopping 12 romantic restaurants on the list, including 71Above in Los Angeles and Allora Sacramento. But with options spanning 34 states and Washington, D.C., customers in many parts of the country should be in proximity to at least one of these festive date night eateries.

Make sure to check out OpenTable's blog if you want to view all of the 100 restaurants that made this year's list. And if you'd prefer to keep your Valentine's Day dinner a little more low-key this year, you can take advantage of the dozens of deals available at major restaurant chains in 2024.