25 Restaurant Chains With the Best Valentine's Day Deals

Valentine's Day is almost here. Cue the flood of red roses, chocolate hearts, and cheesy greeting cards.

Feb. 14 is dedicated to helping people express their love, and one popular way to do this is by sharing a tasty meal. Some people will splurge on a romantic dinner for two. Others will score their favorite cheap eats. No matter the restaurant chosen, food will be a key component to making Valentine's Day feel extra special.

Recently, many restaurant chains announced deals, special menus, and unique dining experiences created in celebration of the holiday. Whether you're looking to reserve a table at an upscale restaurant or get some fast-food freebies, there's a Valentine's Day special for you. Here are 25 restaurant chains offering V-Day deals, some of which kicked off today.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

If you want to indulge in a steak dinner this Valentine's Day, Ruth's Chris is serving up some holiday specials, which can vary by location. At certain restaurants, the chain is offering its 24-ounce T-bone with horseradish crust and a 40-ounce porterhouse for two, which comes with two lobster tails. Both meal options are available from Feb. 9 through Feb. 18. Like the menu items, pricing can vary by location.

Morton's Steakhouse

From Feb. 9 until Feb. 17, this upscale steakhouse chain is offering a three-course Valentine's Day menu for two, priced at $169. The meal includes a choice of four salads, a 28-ounce "Empire Cut" bone-in New York strip steak with twin cold water lobster tails, two sides, and a dessert, such as Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Sundae.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grill

Known for its USDA-aged Prime steaks, Perry's Steakhouse & Grill is offering three different meal options for Valentine's Day. First, there's the Valentine Candlelight Dinner for Two, which is available from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. Priced at $185 per dine-in couple or $155 for takeout guests, this meal includes options like Caesar salad, filet mignon roast, lobster tails, whipped potatoes, and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

There's also the three-course prix fixe menu, which is only available on Feb. 14. Starting at $69 if you dine before 5:30 p.m., this meal includes soup, salad, an entrée, and dessert. It's also available as a to-go meal.

Then, for those planning to celebrate their sweetheart a bit later in the week, Perry's is offering a "Second Chance" meal on Feb. 18, whereby guests can order from the prix fixe menu or get the Candelight Dinner for Two. Pricing varies based on your meal time and whether you dine-in or takeout.

Bonefish Grill

Valentine's Day is happening a little early at Bonefish Grill. On Feb. 7, the seafood restaurant chain is offering its "Prisoner of Love" four-course pairing dinner for $65, as announced on social media. The meal will take place at 6:30 p.m. and is only available for one day. Customers can reserve a table by entering their restaurant location on Bonefish Grill's website.

Melting Pot

One of the best parts about fondue is that it's an activity and a meal all in one. For a memorable dining experience, Melting Pot is offering special Valentine's Day menus that vary by location.

One New Jersey-based restaurant is serving a five-course prix fixe meal for $89 per person. Menu highlights include the black truffle cheddar cheese fondue, fresh strawberry arugula salad, a Valentine's fondue entrée, and a choice of the Passionate Pear Dark Chocolate Fondue or Bananas Foster White Chocolate Fondue.

As the chain states on its website, Valentine's Day tables fill up fast, so you'll want to make your reservation soon.

Maggiano's Little Italy

This Italian restaurant chain is helping guests celebrate the holiday with the return of its dine-in and carryout Valentine's Day menus. For dine-in guests, Maggiano's is offering its "That's Amoré" meal for two from Feb. 8 through Feb. 18. This three-course meal starts at $99 and includes one appetizer or two side salads, two entrées, and two desserts.

If you'd prefer to have dinner at home, the chain's takeout option will also be available from Feb. 8 through Feb. 18. This meal includes Italian meatballs, Maggiano's Salad, Taylor Street Baked Ziti, fettuccine Alfredo, one of three entrées, and two desserts.

Buca di Beppo

Calling all lasagna lovers! Buca di Beppo is holding its Valentine's Day Lasagna Lovefest on Feb. 14. Designed for two people, this prix fixe meal costs $59.99 and can be ordered in-restaurant or for takeout. The dishes include a choice of a small salad, a small order of garlic bread, and a heart shaped lasagna for two, which features meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese. To cap off the meal, Buca di Beppo is also including three cannolis filled with cream and decked out in heart-shaped sprinkles.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Craving Carrabba's signature Chicken Bryan? You can get this popular menu item, among others, as part of the chain's four-course Valentine's Dinner for Two, available from Feb. 8 through Feb. 18. Priced at $65, this meal starts with a choice of shrimp scampi, calamari, or tomato caprese with burrata. Then, choose two dishes from a choice of soups and salads. Entrées include various chicken, seafood, steak, and pasta dishes, while dessert options include Carrabba's fan-favorite Sogno di Cioccolata "Chocolate Dream" Cake, red velvet cake, or strawberry cheesecake.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

With Romano's Valentine' Dinner, you can choose from Italian favorites like calamari fritti, chicken scallopini, and Romano's Cannoli for $55. Each three-course meal includes a choice of one antipasti, two entrées, and one dessert to share. Guests may upgrade their meal by ordering the strip steak, and the restaurant is also offering a wine pairing recommendation. This deal is available from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14.

Brio Italian Grille

This Italian-American restaurant chain is helping customers spread some amore with the rollout of its Amore Menu for Two. Priced at $69.99 for two people, this prix fixe menu, available on Feb. 14, includes a choice of chopped or Caesar salad. Then, guests can order from a selection of lobster and shrimp fettuccine, gorgonzola-crusted beef medallions, grilled salmon fresca, and sausage rigatoni arrabbiata. The meal concludes with a caramel mascarpone cheesecake featuring a chocolate heart.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen is offering a similar menu to Brio Italian Grille—except this one is $10 cheaper. On Feb. 14, choose from a chopped or Caesar salad, and then opt for the lobster and shrimp fettuccine, Pasta Bravo, chicken caprese, or grilled salmon fresca. Like Brio, this Valentine's Day meal ends with a caramel mascarpone cheesecake with a chocolate heart.

Bertucci's

Known for its brick oven pizza and other Italian favorites, this restaurant chain is serving a three-course dinner for two, priced at $39.99, on Feb. 14. Available for both dine-in and takeout customers, this meal features a salad and an entrée, such as chicken parmesan, chicken piccata, and spaghetti and meatballs. Then, couples can share one cannoli with heart-shaped sprinkles.

Planning to dine with kids? Add on a heart-shaped pizza for $9.99 or a kids meal for $5.

P.F. Chang's

Who said couples should get all the perks of Valentine's Day? Starting today, P.F. Chang's is working to mend broken hearts by dishing out free six-count orders of dumplings to those who have recently been, well, dumped. To redeem this menu item, new singles must place an order of at least $1 and text "CHANGSDUMPLINGS" to 855-697-6181 in addition to their breakup story or screenshot to receive instructions. This offer, which includes a choice of shrimp or pork dumplings, will be available until Feb. 29.

Chili's

In the mood for some margs? As part of its Margarita of the Month program, Chili's is now mixing up $6 Valentine's Day-themed margaritas for February. Known as the "StrawEddy," this pink drink features strawberries, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, strawberry purée, and fresh sour. Cheers!

Applebee's

If you're feeling "fancy like Applebee's on a date night" like country singer Walker Hayes, this restaurant chain has three drinks for you. As part of its latest promotion, Applebee's is serving a trio of limited-time beverages, playfully named "Smoocho Sips."

There's the $4 Mai Tai Mocktail, which features passion fruit, pineapple, and lime topped with Starry. For a dollar extra, you can score the Tipsy Cupid, which has Tito's Handmade vodka, triple sec, strawberry, premium lemon sour, lemonade, and a garnish of red gummy lips. Then, there's the $6 Blue Moon Belgian White, which is served with a Valencia orange peel, coriander, and oats.

California Pizza Kitchen

Give your meal some additional Valentine's Day flair by ordering one of California Pizza Kitchen's heart-shaped thin crust pizzas from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14. Or, choose one of the chain Sweet Deal packages. Options include the Classic, which starts at $50, or the Adventure, which starts at $60. Both meal packages include one appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert. Customers who dine in will also score a Bonus Card for their next visit when they purchase a Sweet Deal package.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A&W

On Feb. 14, A&W will offer a BOGO deal on its new limited-time Quarter Pound Cod Sandwich. This menu item features a beer-battered filet of wild-caught Atlantic salmon served on a brioche bun with tartar sauce and pickles.

Additionally, customers can enter for a chance to win a real diamond ring, made by "extracting carbon from the cremated remains of a half-dozen A&W Quarter Pound Cod Sandwiches," according to A&W. Fans can win other jewelry made with ingredients from the Quarter Pound Cod Sandwich and A&W's signature Root Beer Float, as well.

Chevys Fresh Mex

From Feb. 12 through Feb. 18, Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a three-course meal for two. Available for $55, each meal includes one starter per guest, one entrée per guest, such as chicken, steak, or shrimp fajitas, and one dessert to share. Options include butter cake, the Ooey-Gooey-Chewy Sundae, deep-fried ice cream, and the Cinnamon-Crisp Cheesecake.

Chipotle

Burrito fans will want to take advantage of this one. Chipotle is offering a BOGO deal on its burritos ordered through Grubhub this Valentine's Day. The deal is automatically applied at checkout, so no promo code is required.

Qdoba

On Feb. 14, Qdoba Rewards members can score a free entrée when purchasing one entrée and a drink. This one-day deal is available in-restaurant, online, or via the chain's mobile app.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is turning into the "Love Shack" on Feb. 14. Available in seven cities, this new dining experience will include table service, real plates and glassware, candles, floral arrangements, and two prix fixe tasting menus. Customers can choose between the "Swicy Date Night" for two, which costs $80, or opt for the "Umami Dinner Party" for four, which costs $160. These dining experiences require reservations and will be available at select locations in seven cities: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago.

If you don't live in one of these cities, Shake Shack customers can also order the new Korean BBQ Burger or Style Fried Chicken Sandwich and get a second one for free as part of a BOGO deal that started today. To score the free menu item, use the code GETBOGO! when ordering online or through the Shake Shack app.

White Castle

White Castle's "Love Kit," might be sold out, but you can still enjoy the chain's signature sliders by dining at one of the "Love Castles" from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Offered at more than 300 White Castle locations, this Valentine's Day dining experience features hostess seating, tableside service, and festive decor.

The Halal Guys

On Feb. 14, this halal fast-casual chain will be dishing out free slices of red velvet cheesecake with the purchase of any platter or sandwich. The vibrant red dessert features a layer of red velvet cake topped with New York-style cheesecake. The freebie is available for one day only while supplies last.

Playa Bowls

Açaí bowl chain Playa Bowls is helping customers treat their bae with a free "Bae Bowl" through a BOGO deal offered on Feb. 14. The Bae Bowl features a base of half pitaya and half "Stupid Cupid," topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, and pitaya infused with a white chocolate drizzle. As noted by the chain, customers can redeem this deal in-store but cannot customize the free Bae Bowl.

Paris Baguette

If you frequent Paris Baguette, this is the deal for you. The bakery café chain recently rolled out a selection of Valentine's Day treats, which will be available until Feb. 14. Rewards members who purchase these limited-time items through Feb. 11 will earn twice as many points, helping them unlock future perks.