8 Most Stunning Celeb Holiday Tables of 2023

In the years before social media, we could only wonder what Christmas dinner with Martha Stewart or Reese Witherspoon might look like—but today, we can see for ourselves.

While some stars went on holiday trips to exotic places, others spent this time much like the rest of us: cooking for eight hours, decorating a table, and sharing the evidence on Instagram hours later. From family photos in matching pajamas to outtakes from a day of cooking, social media this week has been one long reel of everyone's favorite holiday moments. We've rounded up our favorite holiday tables from celebs who hosted family and friends at their fabulous homes this year.

1. Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines has been collecting decorative items for her Christmas table for decades, and every year it just gets lovelier. The HGTV host showed off tinted deep green and pale pink glassware, white porcelain vases filled with carefully arranged pink and white flowers, featuring a mix of tulips, roses, and more, and white taper candles in elegant gold holders.

She set one long wood table with green plates on white table settings and the other with blue and white plates on woven wicker placemats. The only thing more gorgeous than her table settings? The sunlight pouring in through her massive windows.

2. Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams kept things cozy this Christmas, as evidenced by Victoria Beckham's post showing David in a Santa hat roaring with laughter as he holds a glass of wine. While we didn't get to see their full dining set up, we did see a handful of very important noteworthy details: a beautifully roasted golden bird fresh out of the oven and garnished with plenty of rosemary, a very healthy pour of red wine in a large glass, a lit-up Christmas wreath hanging behind David's head, and a table full of Christmas cards in the background.

The day before, Victoria also shared what she got her husband as a Christmas gift: a coop full of chickens.

3. Kris Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner clan doesn't do anything low-key, and this year's Christmas party was no exception. Momager Kris Jenner posted an in-depth look at the Christmas village built for their festivities, which included all-white lounge seating around low wooden tables topped with candles, a snow-covered collection of Christmas trees, and a gingerbread house-inspired kids' table.

Of course, the family was decked out in their Christmas best as well: gold glitter, sequins, and fur. Live Christmas music was played from a white piano and they all gathered together to sing along to their favorite tunes.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's holiday table this year featured gold and white tablecloths, fine glassware, white taper candles in gold holders, and personalized menus for each guest, which started with butler-passed appetizers of caviar and potato chips topped with chive sour cream.

This was all for a pre-holiday dinner hosted on Dec. 21 with what appears to be a big group of friends, and we love the idea of this tradition.

5. Kate Hudson

In a post celebrating the lead-up to Christmas, Kate Hudson got sentimental about how much she loves this time of year while sharing photos from around her house. "I love the holidays so much and throughout the years have collected trees, Santa's, music boxes, snow villages, ornaments, and more," she wrote.

The photos from her home show a Christmas tree decked out with glass ornaments, her staircase draped in long garlands and pinecones frosted in fake snow, an ice-cold glass of Mars Iwai Japanese whisky, and a table set with mini Christmas tree figurines and candles set in amber glass holders. Another tablescape featured a real miniature Christmas tree decorated with ribbons and ornaments of its own.

6. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon rang in the holidays with a family Christmas dinner featuring Avaline wine (Cameron Diaz's and Katherine Power's wine company), short-stemmed red roses, gold flatware, and blue-and-white china and place settings. Blue taper candles sat in gold-rimmed glass holders on the main table, while the dessert table featured gold reindeer and yellow tapers in green glass and silver holders, alongside a perfectly decorated set of Christmas cookies and one gorgeous white cake decorated with a frosting wreath.

7. Martha Stewart

What did Martha Stewart serve for Christmas dinner? Glad you asked. After skipping out on hosting Thanksgiving this year, the queen of entertaining was back with a bang and serving up a seven-rib roast, which she proudly documented in detail on Instagram.

While her friends Christopher Spitzmiller and Anthony Bellomo served as official hosts, Stewart made the roast herself and shared the rest of the menu on Instagram too: corn pudding, caviar, baby brussels sprouts, Yorkshire pudding, radicchio pomegranate salad, and a Buche de Noel for dessert. She also shared a peek at the table decorations: a floral tablecloth and beautifully arranged flowers.

8. Claudia Schiffer

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer shared a look at her glamorous Christmas celebration, which included an elegantly decorated tree, a Versace stocking, an impressive collection of nutcrackers, and a decked-out Christmas table featuring a long garland and centerpieces fitted with white taper candles. Colorful red-tinted wine glasses, white linen placemats, silver reindeer heads, and a Nativity scene round out her festive decor.