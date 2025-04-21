Mountain Dew is Releasing an All-New Limited-Edition Flavor

Fans of Mountain Dew and Little Caesar's will be thrilled to hear about the launch of a drink available exclusively at the popular pizza chain—the new Mountain Dew Mango Rush. Rolling out across the nation on May 5 exclusively at Little Caesars, this tropical new blend combines the classic citrus taste of Mountain Dew with refreshing, juicy mango. The new beverage is building on the previous success of drinks such as Pepsi Pineapple and other past flavor exclusives, according to Little Caesars.

"One thing Mountain Dew and Little Caesars fans both share is a thirst for adventurous flavors. With Mountain Dew Mango Rush, our goal was to collaborate with Little Caesars to create a new, refreshing beverage that pizza and Dew enthusiasts will love," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

There is a catch, of course—Mountain Dew Mango is a limited-time offering, while supplies last, so head over to your local Little Caesars to collect a 16-ounce can with a co-branded design before they disappear. Pepsi Pineapple was launched at the chain in 2023, and was brought back again in 2024 due to popular demand. We're guessing fans will love the new Mango flavor if Pineapple was their jam.

"I love their mango flavor but pineapple is my favorite fruit. This is right up my alley!!! But how is it exclusive? And more importantly… why?" one Redditor said about the limited-edition offering. "Pineapple Pepsi is the hidden gem of soft drinks 🍍👌," another commented. "I hate pineapple yet I was so surprised at how good this was! The flavor is subtle and pepsi is still the main flavor. I went in with the lowest expectations and ended up drinking the whole can. So glad it wasnt horrible!" a third said.

The Mountain Dew Mango is not the only tropical drink the company has released recently—the new Baja Cabo Citrus flavor features mandarin and lime notes and feels like "spring break vibes" in a bottle. "Saw another guy post about this. Funnily enough, we more than likely work at the same place since I was told my factory is the only one in New York making it. Pretty good orange flavor with a hint of lemon, to me. I'll give it a 7/10," one Redditor shared about the Cabo Citrus. "It kind of just tastes like what generic orange soda tastes like in terms of the orange flavor, but then with that little bit of lemon to it."

Another customer was thrilled to hear the new Cabo Citrus could be a combination of fan-favorite flavors. "You're saying it tastes like a mix of livewire and Baja? This could be my all time fav flavor if that's the case. I need to find these asap," they said. Between the Citrus and the Mango, Mountain Dew fans are all set!