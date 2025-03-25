7 Mountain Dew Flavors Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

Mountain Dew fans don't need to be sold on their favorite soda—the brand has a strong cult following, thanks to exclusive deals with Taco Bell and KFC, and a large variety of soda flavors. Each flavor contains a hefty 55 mg of caffeine, which is more than most other sodas (for example, Diet Coke has 46 mg). Soda fans frequently discuss their favorite flavors on social media, sharing their recommendations, likes, dislikes, and what they love. By analyzing social media commentary, Eat This, Not That! is ranking the most popular Mountain Dew flavors based on factors such as how enthusiastically they are recommended, and how frequently they are mentioned as the best drink. Here are the 7 most popular Mountain Dew flavors, based on how much shoppers love them. Can you guess what will be number one?

LiveWire

Mountain Dew LiveWire is a classic orange soda flavor, coming in at number 7. "Always Livewire," one fan commented on Reddit. The taste makes it a perfect pairing with food, according to some fans. "Livewire (I personally love this Flavor with sandwiches)," one enthusiast said. "I'll try any anytime but honestly the only flavors I actually like are Original and Livewire," another confirmed.

Code Red

Code Red got big nostalgia points with Mountain Dew fans, who love the tart cherry flavor—but you can definitely have too much of a good thing. "Code Red. At one point it was Pitch Black, but that was after not having Code Red for a long period of time," one Redditor said. "Code Red hands down. You just can't overdo it or you'll get sick of it," another commented. "Code red was number one, but I've had so much lately the flavour is gross," another chimed in.

Pitch Black

Pitch Black was sadly discontinued, much to the dismay of Mountain Dew fans who still remember the dark-grape flavor fondly. For me it will always be Pitch Black," one Redditor shared. "I loved Pitch Black until it disappeared," another said. Many said Baja blast replaced Pitch Black in their soda affections.

Voltage

Voltage's addictive raspberry-citrus flavor makes it a fan-favorite soda for Mountain Dew lovers "Besides Baja Blast, I absolutely love Voltage. I have a 12 pack and a liter in my mini fridge right now," one fan said. "Voltage; Baja Blast; Frost Bite: Throwback; Original," another listed.

Sweet Lightning

Mountain Dew fans really love the Sweet Lightning flavor, raving about the exclusive-to-KFC peach and honey-flavored delight. "Livewire or Baja. Also Sweet Lightning, almost forgot," one Redditor said. "Sweet Lighting is definitely up there as one of the best Mtn Dew flavors right now," another added. "It used to be Spark for me. But I'm a Sweet Lightning guy now," a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baja Blast

Baja Blast almost got the top spot, coming in strong at number 2. The ultimate cult classic, this drink forever associated with Taco Bell is a firm favorite but loses a few points due to a lack of accessibility. "Baja Blast, not even close," one Redditor said. "Baja, normie answer I know but it's the one that tastes the best to me," another commented.

OG Mountain Dew

It's the original, and to many soda fans, the best—OG Mountain Dew takes the top spot, with the most mentions and recommendations. "OG never gets the credit it deserves. Literally one the most solid soft drinks ever made. Can't go wrong with it," one fan said. "Code Red and OG Dew will always be my top," another agreed.