5 Best Orders at Popeyes, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best Popeyes menu items, from fried chicken to sides.

There are a lot of chicken joints to choose from, but Popeyes stands out for its flavorful Louisiana-style fried chicken, 12-hour marinade and quality. From its signature fried chicken to craveable sides, the menu is packed with options that deliver big on taste, earning praise from fans and chefs alike. With so many items to choose from, narrowing it down can be tough, so Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite orders. Here are the top five.

Bone-In Fried Chicken

The bone-in fried chicken at Popeyes has the right amount of seasoning and the perfect crunch. It’s a go-to for Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Popeyes is a standout for its bold Louisiana-style seasoning and exceptionally crunchy coating that locks in moisture,”he says. “The balance of spice, crisp texture, and juicy meat is exactly what you want from properly executed fried chicken.”

Biscuits

The biscuits at Popeyes are rich, buttery and slightly crumbly. They’re savory and pair well with the chain’s crispy fried chicken. “They’ve got that crisp golden edge with a soft, fluffy inside, and the buttery flavor is spot on,” Chef Dennis says. “A tip from an old chef trick: order them fresh. Ask when the last batch came out, a biscuit straight from the oven at Popeyes can rival one from a top brunch spot.”

Cajun Gravy

If you want a gravy with a bit of a kick, the Cajun gravy has a robust flavor with the perfect level of spice. “Popeyes’ Cajun Gravy is a Louisiana dish that features the Holy Trinity of onions, celery, and bell peppers, a staple of Creole and Cajun cuisine,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “The gravy itself contains finely chopped vegetables, which shows it is made the real way.” He explains, “It’s thinner and more like broth than a regular brown gravy, but it has a strong, spicy, and fragrant flavor that is the heart of Southern Louisiana cooking. You can pour it over their dirty rice and mashed potatoes, and it’s so good that you’ll want to eat it all the time.”

Fried Chicken Sandwich

If you’re in the mood for an unforgettable chicken sandwich, Popeyes has four versions to choose from and Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, says they’re hard to beat. “Popeyes is one of the best when it comes to anything chicken that’s fried,” she says. The breading is shatter-crisp. Full of flavor even without sauce. The brioche bun is perfect in its own way.” She adds, “The pickles, which are barrel-cured, scream special and noteworthy.”

Cajun Seasoned Fries

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For a crave-worthy side, Chef Dennis says the Cajun seasoned fries are a must-have. “They’re a standout because of their bold seasoning, you get that kick of paprika, garlic, and cayenne without it ever feeling overpowering,” he says. “They’re thick-cut enough to stay tender inside while maintaining a crisp crust on the outside. I enjoy how these fries bring flavor and texture to the table in one, making them a solid side that holds its own.”