5 National Cookie Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Wednesday

This week doesn't just mark the start of the most festive month of the year but also brings a major foodie holiday. The National Cookie Day falls on Dec. 4 each year, and just as we've grown to expect, major national fast-food and dessert chains are pulling out all the stops and treating us to some amazingly sweet deals and freebies. Here's how to celebrate the delicious holiday at places like Subway, Insomnia, and Great American Cookies.

Subway

Did you know that Subway sells more freshly baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the country? As such a major force on the cookie scene, it's only right the chain is offering its customers some major cookie freebies.

To celebrate National Cookie Day, the chain is launching its first-ever Cookie Club—but getting in might be tough. Anyone that's part of the chain's loyalty program can apply by visiting SubwayCookieClub.com on Dec. 3 and 4. However, only up to 10,000 members will be randomly selected to join. These lucky customers will get a free cookie coupon dropped in their Subway MVP Rewards account every day beginning Dec. 9 through Dec. 31.

But that's not the only way to enjoy a Subway cookie free of charge this month. The chain is also offering some deals via its delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

DoorDash: You can get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order on DoorDash on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, and Dec. 6-8. From Dec. 2-5, DashPass members can get early access and a free Footlong Cookie with every $15 order.

You can get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order on DoorDash on National Cookie Day, Dec. 4, and Dec. 6-8. From Dec. 2-5, DashPass members can get early access and a free Footlong Cookie with every $15 order. Uber Eats: You can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $20 order from Dec. 2-8. UberOne members can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $15 order during the same period.

You can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $20 order from Dec. 2-8. UberOne members can get a free Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie with every $15 order during the same period. Grubhub: Grubhub+ members can get a free Footlong Cookie from Dec. 4-10 with every $15 order. All Grubhub users can get a free Footlong Cookie with every $20 order during the same period.

Insomnia Cookies

On Dec. 4, the beloved cookie chain is offering its rewards members one free Classic cookie and a $1 Deluxe cookie in-store (no purchase necessary) and online with any in-app pick-up or delivery orders (delivery minimum purchase required). In addition, the chain is unveiling two brand new treats that will only be available through Dec. 15— a Strawberry Cheesecake Filled Classic, a cookie literally stuffed with cheesecake, and a Red Velvet Cookies 'N Cream Classic, which combines the classic red velvet base with some delightful new mix-ins.

Great American Cookies

The home of the Original Cookie Cake wants to spread its gospel far and wide by rolling out a hot deal for National Cookie Day. In honor of the holiday on Dec. 4, Great American Cookies is offering a buy one, get one free Cookie Cake Slice at participating locations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Happy Joe's

Family pizza restaurant Happy Joe's is offering its iconic Big Cookie Pizza for only $10.99 at participating locations. The giant cookie is loaded with gooey chocolate chips and is perfect for sharing with friends and family—or as a holiday treat all to yourself. Check with your local store for availability.

Circle K

Circle K, is spreading joy with a nationwide giveaway. On Dec 4., customers can grab a free fresh cookie through the Circle K Circle app to make their day a little sweeter.