10 Natural Ways To Boost Your Energy All Day Long

Do you ever feel at times like you've hit a brick wall and lost momentum in the middle of the workday? You know the feeling we're talking about—when a nap sounds so much more appealing than whatever is on your agenda. Since ditching work commitments and opting for a snooze is unfortunately not an option for most of us, Eat This, Not That! spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board to learn about the best natural ways to boost your energy all day long.

There are many activities and methods you can work into your routine to kick any sluggish feelings to the curb. Keep reading to learn what the Nutrition Twins have to say about the 10 best natural ways to boost your energy all day long. And when you're finished, don't miss People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'.

Drink more water.

The majority of individuals—75% to be exact—don't get enough water. Research shows that dehydration is one of the top contributors to feeling fatigued.

"Every process in the body takes place in water, so without adequate water, the body must work much harder for everything from digestion, to breathing, to everything in between," The Nutrition Twins say. "Once you hydrate consistently throughout the day, you'll immediately boost your energy all day long. If you struggle to drink plain water, you can add lemon, lime, or orange slices to your water for more flavor, or try flavored seltzer."

7 Yoga Exercises a 69-Year-Old Instructor Does To Look Half Her Age

Get creative with how you hydrate.

Rather than drinking water at room temperature, consider opting for peppermint or cinnamon tea instead. According to the Nutrition Twins, the aroma of peppermint and cinnamon tea has been shown to increase alertness, lower fatigue, and give the central nervous system a jumpstart.

Keep your metabolism on track.

The Nutrition Twins encourage you to stay "regular" and be mindful of your metabolism. "Although a bit taboo to talk about, after you go to the bathroom, you feel lighter, happier, and you have more energy," they tell us. "Constipation sucks your mental and physical energy and the discomfort distracts you from your day. Plus, when you don't go to the bathroom at least once a day, toxins start to recirculate in the bloodstream and your body must work very hard to fight the damage and inflammation that they create, and this drains the body of energy."

It's important to include fiber-rich foods, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, fruits, and nuts in your diet. In addition, water is king when it comes to moving fiber through your body.

A 63-Year-Old Yoga Instructor's Top 3 Moves for Better Mobility

Eat a healthy first meal of the day.

Be sure to steer clear of refined carbs and sugary items for your first meal of the day, as they're total energy suckers. (We're looking at you, pastries, sugary cereals, bagels, and donuts!)

"The key is to choose modest portions of whole grains—they'll provide nutrients, including fiber, which causes a gradual digestion, keeping energy level higher for longer, without a crash," The Nutrition Twins explain.

Incorporate deep breathing exercises.

It's important to be mindful of proper breathing. "When you breathe deeply you can reduce stress and anxiety that zap energy," The Nutrition Twins say. "You'll also boost oxygen flow to your body which helps you to feel invigorated."

5 Best Ab Workouts To Carve Out a Lean Midsection

Work protein into each meal.

Once again, be selective with your carbs, and don't have them as a main meal. Choices like a bowl of cereal or a bagel with cream cheese are digested very quickly and can lead to an energy dip or crash due to the lack of protein, which will slow your digestion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Carbs digest in one to four hours, with wholesome, unrefined carbs in the longer range thanks to their fiber, while protein takes four to six hours to digest," The Nutrition Twins point out. "So, the blood sugar, energy boosting combination is protein and wholesome whole grain carbohydrates consumed together to keep energy levels high and on an even keel."

A good example of a well-balanced meal would be adding a source of protein, such as shrimp or chicken, to your bowl of whole-wheat pasta with sauce. This combination will provide a longer energy boost.

Boost your microbiome.

When you're trying to increase your energy level, it's important to improve your gut health.

"The bacteria in your gut influence how you feel, your energy levels, and how nutrients are absorbed, and if the good bacteria in your gut are crowded out by bad bacteria, as is quite common due to high levels of stress, a poor diet, alcohol consumption, and environmental pollution, etc., then your energy will take a hit," The Nutrition Twins explain.

To ensure a healthy microbiome, be mindful of managing stress; consume fermented foods such as sauerkraut and kimchi; include a large variety of plant fibers, like nuts, seeds, legumes, veggies, and whole grains into meals; and eat foods that are chock-full of prebiotics, such as sunchokes, asparagus, and dandelion greens.

The Nutrition Twins share, "Our clients love the prebiotic drink OLIPOP, which is an awesome soda replacement that is refreshing, bubbly and delicious. A traditional soda has nearly 40g of sugar' consuming excess sugar can cause energy spikes and crashes. With less than 5g of sugar per can, OLIPOP makes it easy to stay hydrated throughout the day and provides 9 grams of prebiotic fiber, which helps nourish the good bacteria in the gut."

People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

Opt for whole grains.

Not all carbs are bad. Whole grains provide carbs that fuel your brain and body with energy. These carbs offer important nutrients and fiber, which is important to slow digestion and help your blood sugar rise at a slower pace.

"Choose grains like quinoa or bulgur, brown rice or whole wheat bread, and oatmeal," The Nutrition Twins suggest. "Trader Joe's has pre-cooked brown rice that's ready-to-go, [making] getting whole grains easy."

Begin meals with apple cider vinegar and water.

You heard that right—a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar a day (well, before every meal) keeps the doctor away! One caveat: It has to be diluted in water and contain the "Mother," which stabilizes blood sugar when consumed with food.

"When your blood sugar is stabilized at the start of the meal, you're less susceptible to the energy dips caused by carbohydrates, so your energy levels remain high," The Nutrition Twins advise.

Add electrolytes to your drinks.

Taking constant trips to the bathroom after consuming water usually means you're absorbing H2O and it's just going right through your system. "This means you're likely dehydrated as your cells aren't taking in and utilizing water for chemical reactions in the cell including to creating energy," The Nutrition Twins explain.

If this sounds like you, you can improve the absorption of water into your cells by adding electrolytes to your drinks, which in turn will boost energy and clarity.

"We like Trace Minerals ConcenTrace Drops since they contain essential key minerals including a good balance of electrolytes directly from the Utah Sea, and they have no additives and are gluten and preservative-free," The Nutrition Twins suggest.

Editor's Disclosure: The Nutrition Twins are paid partners of OLIPOP. All information contained herein is vetted by our editorial team, and Eat This, Not That! received no compensation from OLIPOP for this content.