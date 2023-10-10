If you're looking to achieve all-day energy, look no further than getting in some invigorating exercise first thing in the morning. Many individuals who struggle with having enough energy in the AM need to move their bodies rather than relying on caffeine. So in order to stay energetic, sharp, and focused throughout the day, knocking out an early workout should be a crucial part of your routine. That's where we come in with the 10 best morning exercises for all-day energy.

Sticking with a morning exercise regimen is full of benefits, including boosting your mood, increasing your energy (while decreasing fatigue), and even helping you manage a healthy weight. The first two certainly come in handy on a more hectic workday, or really whenever you need mental and physical energy to power through your schedule.

As far as the "right" morning exercise is concerned, we recommend strength training. This means doing weight training exercises along with some bodyweight movements sprinkled in. Strength training takes priority because it engages more muscle groups and boosts your metabolism more than cardio. If you enjoy cardio and would like to work that into your routine, that's all well and good. Just make sure you do it at the end after your exercises are finished.

So without delay, let's get into the 10 best morning exercises for all-day energy. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Things You Should Do Every Morning for All-Day Energy.

1 Dumbbell Goblet Squats

Gear up for the dumbbell goblet squat by holding one dumbbell in a vertical fashion in front of your chest. Make sure your core stays tight as you bring your hips back and squat down until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Rise up ¼ of the way, then lower back down, and then drive through your heels and hips to return back to standing, flexing your quads and glutes to finish. Complete 12 to 15 reps.

2 Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

To do the dumbbell Romanian deadlift, grab a pair of dumbbells, and position them in front of you. Keeping your chest tall and your knees soft, push your hips back while dragging the weights down your thighs. Once you get a nice hamstring stretch in and the weights reach mid-shin level, drive your hips forward, squeezing your glutes to finish. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

3 Seated Cable Row

Next, grab the attachment on a seated row machine, and plant your feet on the footpad. Pull the handle out, then extend your legs. Keep your chest tall, and drive your elbows back toward your hips, squeezing your back and lats hard to finish the motion. Straighten your arms, and get a solid stretch in your shoulder blades before doing the next rep. Perform 10 to 12 reps.

4 Lat Pulldowns

Begin lat pulldowns by gripping the lat pulldown bar with your hands just outside shoulder-width and your palms facing away from you. Lean back a little, and pull the bar down toward your sternum with your elbows, squeezing your lats at the bottom of the motion. Resist on the way back up, maintaining tension in your lats. Let your shoulder blades come up at the top of the motion so you get a nice stretch. Complete 10 to 12 reps.

5 Dumbbell Bench Press

The dumbbell bench press starts with you lying down flat on a workout bench. Hold a dumbbell in both hands, and rest them on your thighs. Keep your feet on the floor. Then, press the weights above your body as you extend both arms. As you lower the weights, bring your shoulders back and down toward the bench. You'll feel a nice stretch at the bottom of the motion before pressing the dumbbells back up. Squeeze your pecs and triceps at the top of the press. Perform eight to 10 reps.

6 Dumbbell Shoulder Press

For the dumbbell shoulder press, position both dumbbells up to your shoulders, making sure your palms are facing each other. Keep your core tight, and squeeze your glutes while pressing the dumbbells up, flexing your shoulders and triceps at the top of the motion. Lower the dumbbells back down using control before performing another rep. Perform 10 reps.

7 Dumbbell Split Squats

This exercise starts with you holding a set of dumbbells. Assume a staggered stance, placing one foot in front of you and one foot behind you. Keep your chest tall as you slowly lower down. Once your knee touches the floor, press your weight back up through your front heel, flexing your quad and glutes to finish. Perform 12 reps for each leg.

8 Dumbbell Pullover

The dumbbell pullover begins with you lying flat on your back on a workout bench or a workout mat, holding a dumbbell in each hand (or a single dumbbell in both hands). Position the weight above you. Then, straighten your arms out with a slight elbow bend. Keeping your core tight, pull the weight behind you until you get a good lat stretch. Once you've reached a good range of motion, pull the weight back toward your eyes to finish. Perform 12 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Pushups

Get into a pushup position with your shoulders in line with your wrists and your back straight. Keeping your core tight and your glutes squeezed, bend at the elbows and lower yourself under control until your chest almost touches the floor. Once you've reached the bottom, drive yourself back up. Flex your triceps and your chest at the top before performing another rep. Complete 10 to 15 reps.

10 Reverse Crunches

For reverse crunches, lie down on the ground, making sure to keep your lower back flat. With a tight core, raise your feet back toward your torso, flexing your abs hard. Then, slowly lower your legs to the floor while keeping tension in your core. Perform 10 to 15 reps.