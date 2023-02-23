Nestlé Plans to Unveil 7 New Food and Beverage Products In March

Nestlé's reach in the food industry is undeniable—and about to get even wider. The world's largest food company, which owns more than 2,000 brands ranging from KitKat to Stouffer's and DiGiorno, is about to unveil a handful of new products that will cater to those who prioritize nutrition and plant-based eating.

The new items include interesting riffs on food and wellness products like frozen pizza and probiotics, while one Nestlé brand is venturing into entirely new territory with a plant-based beverage. Most of the products are set to get a nationwide release later this year.

RELATED: Nestle Can Now Deliver Freshly Baked Cookies To Your Door

When perusing the refrigerated section at your local grocery store, you may have noticed a line of all-natural dairy and plant-based creamers called Natural Bliss from the Nestlé brand Coffee Mate. That line is set to expand beyond the creamer aisle with the introduction of its first-ever plant-based oat milk, which will appear at grocery stores nationwide in May. The non-dairy milk beverage, made from a blend of oats and fava bean protein, will be available in Original and Unsweetened iterations.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The food giant will also introduce a new BBQ Chicken Frozen Pizza with Cauliflower Pizza Crust as part of its California Pizza Kitchen line of frozen pies. This will be the latest addition to the several varieties of California Pizza Kitchen's frozen barbecue chicken pizza already on the market, including the classic and plant-based chicken versions. It will be available in April.

Speaking of pizza, fellow Nestlé brand Life Cuisine is also debuting a brand-new pie that is both low-carb and keto-friendly. The veggie-forward single-serve pizza is made with a thin crust and is topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and basil. Like the new California Pizza Kitchen product, it will be available on grocery store shelves starting in April.

One of the products set to be unveiled in March is not technically new, but it may as well be. Nestlé is debuting a brand-new recipe for the Protein Lover's Breakfast Burrito from Sweet Earth, a brand that offers a variety of plant-based meal options.

Vital Proteins, a Nestlé wellness brand that sells a variety of powders, supplements, and bars, will debut its new nutrition-focused Daily Greens product, which is already available in stores. Daily Greens is a "powerful, nutrient-rich blend" containing probiotics and two servings of fruits and vegetables. A new line of probiotics from the vitamin and supplement brand Solgar is also forthcoming.

Last but not least, Nestlé's nutrition brand Orgain will launch a new Plant Protein + Collagen Powder, which features a combo of plant protein, collagen peptides, and probiotics. Orgain already lists a Plant Protein + Collagen product on its site, but it is not yet available for purchase.

Nestlé gave a first look into the brand-new offerings in a Feb. 22 release prior to their official introduction at the Natural Products Expo West 2023 Trade Show in Anaheim, Calif., in March. The new items will be unveiled and exhibited for sampling at the trade show, alongside more established Nestlé items.