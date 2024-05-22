 Skip to content

Nestlé Is Launching a New Food Line for Ozempic Users

Nestlé's new food line, "Vital Pursuit," was curated to support your Ozempic and weight-loss journey.
For those who are looking to slim down and achieve an all-around healthier lifestyle, Ozempic and other popular weight-loss drugs are currently all the rage. But as with any weight-loss method, it's essential to make some serious life changes to support the journey and healthily maintain your new goal weight. This includes implementing necessary diet tweaks. Get excited, because Nestlé is making the entire task a whole lot simpler with their new food line, "Vital Pursuit," for Ozempic users, which will launch in the latter part of 2024.

We're here to share every detail we currently know.

Vital Pursuit aims to provide the right portion sizes, nutrients, and taste for those on weight-loss drugs.

Nestle Vital Pursuit chicken grain bowl with bread
Nestlé

Nestlé explained in a May 21, 2024, press release what Vital Pursuit is all about.

"At Nestlé, we want to be there for every moment in our consumers' lives—today and in the future. As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category," Steve Presley, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé North America, explained. "We're leveraging our deep understanding of consumers and nutritional science to stay ahead of the trends that are shaping consumer behaviors, and innovating across our portfolio to deliver products people will love."

How Do Ozempic, Wegovy & Mounjaro Compare for Weight Loss?

Vital Pursuit consists of items that are chock-full of fiber, protein, and essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium, and vitamin A. The portion sizes are designed to best coordinate with one's appetite while on the GLP-1 weight-loss medication.

However, individuals on a weight management regimen should not have to sacrifice taste or convenience when controlling portion sizes and eating all-around healthier. Nestlé's new product line is designed to accomplish just that. The brand's roll-out includes a wide assortment of frozen eats, like protein pasta, whole-grain bowls, pizzas, and sandwich melts. Vital Pursuit will also include tasty gluten-free options, as well as ready-to-go air fryer items.

The suggested retail price for these frozen items is $4.99 and under, although prices may vary depending on the retailer.

Berberine Is Being Hailed as 'Nature's Ozempic'—But Does it Really Work for Weight Loss?

"We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role," Tom Moe, President, Nestlé USA Meals Division, noted in the press release. "Over the past several years, we have been expanding choices across our meals portfolio to address consumer eating habits, and as the market evolves, we'll continue to expand Vital Pursuit with more product formats for our consumers."

Note that you don't necessarily need to be on Ozempic or Wegovy to enjoy the convenience and nutrition of Vital Pursuit. The line was curated to promote a well-balanced diet for anyone looking to lose weight or simply maintain a healthy weight.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
