8 New Chips That Just Landed in Stores

Chips are one of the most beloved go-to snacks. They’re crunchy, savory, salty, flavorful and satisfy a craving. Plus, chips are convenient. You can literally buy them at any gas station or store and have a plethora of choices. And now chip lovers will have even more options. Summer 2025 is an exciting time. Several new flavors recently dropped in stores. From bold new tastes to nostalgic returns there are a lot to look forward to. Here are eight must-try new chips that have recently hit the shelves.

Fritos Lime & Jalapeño Twists

Fritos Lime & Jalapeño Twists are now in the chip section at your local grocer and fans have plenty to say about the latest innovation from Frito Lay.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On Reddit, there’s an entire thread talking about the new flavor and fans love it.

“I’m not sure if these are new but I saw them in 7-Eleven (Florida) and had to try them. Very light spice from the jalapeño, the lime flavor is apparent but not overpowering. Would recommend!

Another wrote, “This is like a combination of every single thing I love in a chip.”

A third chimed in and shared, “These to me taste like the flavor Fritos used to have called Chili Lime, BUT they are so good.”

Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle

Dill pickle is a trend we’re seeing this year and Ruffles created its own version of the flavor with the new Spicy Dill Pickle that’s now on shelves. They’re only for a limited time, so if you see a bag, grab it.

Tried 9 Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips & This Brand Was the Best

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ

An innovative new flavor to look forward to is Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ. The chips recently debuted in stores and fans are enjoying them.

One Redditor wrote, ” Found at Walmart in Caldwell ID, didn’t think I’d see these so soon after they released, they are pretty good imo, the bbq tastes similar to other bbq chips (sunchip is probably the closest i can think of) but it’s not generic, and the spice level is actually kind of mild, though it makes a difference after eating a few, overall it tastes like spicy bbq as advertised, not getting much cheddar though, but that may just be me.”

Cheetos Cheddar BBQ Mac N’ Cheese

Another new Cheetos taste to try this summer is the Cheddar BBQ Mac N’ Cheese. It’s now in Walmart and it’s so new there’s no reviews yet, but we can’t wait to see what people think.

Doritos Twisted Queso

Doritos Twisted Queso just hit shelves and customers can’t wait to try them. Instagram account Snackolator announced the new flavor was coming and about to drop and one person commented “Every time I think I’m gonna start eating healthy I see some new snack that you’ve discovered.”

Another wrote “Absolutely will have to find these!”

Doritos Tangy Ketchup

Doritos is a classic. It’s hard to beat Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch, but fans are loving the return of Tangy Ketchup. The flavor first launched in the U.S. in 2022, but has been popular in Canada for a few years.

Food blogger Markie Devo alerted people the innovative flavor was coming back and one person wrote, “Tangy Ketchup is my fav as a Canadian I love that it comes to the US.”

13 Popular Lay’s Potato Chip Flavors, Tasted & Ranked

Pringles Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken

This summer is all about cool and different collaborations to bring you unique flavors and one you’ll now see in the grocery store aisle is Pringles Miller Lite Beer Can Chicken The chips combine a savory chicken flavor complete with garlic and onions and authentic Original Light Beer taste and one fan on Reddit wrote, “These Beer Can Chicken pringles are actually 🔥.”

“At Pringles, we’re dedicated to bringing new, unexpected flavors that both surprise and satisfy our fans’ cravings to the market, no matter the occasion,” said Mauricio Jenkins, US Head of Marketing for Pringles in a press release. “That’s why we came together with the brewing geniuses at Miller Lite to bring our two iconic brands together. These crisps marry the best flavors of summer into one delicious bite that we can’t wait for fans to experience. We hope the new flavors kick off grilling season on a deliciously crispy note.”

Available nationwide for a limited time.

Pringles x Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat

Pringles also just released the limited time flavor of Miller Lite Grilled Beer Brat that combines a smokey bratwurst taste with black pepper, caramelized onion, and light beer.

“Whether or not you’re a grill-master, who doesn’t enjoy a beer and crisps as a summer snack?” said Ann Legan, VP of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands in the release. “We know fans already infuse Miller Lite’s iconic flavor into grilled staples, so bringing those same flavors into an ultimate savory snack with Pringles felt like a seamless fit for fans to snack on at their backyard barbecues this summer. We hope our fans everywhere get the chance to try them.”