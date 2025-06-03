7 New Chips Coming to Shelves This Summer

This summer get ready to tickle your tastebuds with new chip flavors that will quickly become your favorites. Several iconic brands are releasing innovative and fresh flavors that promise to elevate your snacking experience. From spicy pickle to citrusy blends, these new flavors offer a unique spin on classic tastes.

Whether you’re a fan of fiery heat, savory comfort, or international flair, there’s a chip flavor waiting to delight your palate. Here are seven highly anticipated flavors that you’ll soon see in your grocery aisle.

Ruffles Spicy Dill Pickle

A trend in chips this year is the dill pickle and Ruffles is coming out with its own version. The product isn’t available nationwide just yet, but it should be hitting stores in mid-June, according to the Instagram accounts snachwithzach and teamsupernovafb.

Fritos Lime & Jalapeño Twists

The rumors were true! Fritos launched a new flavor that should hit stores soon, but only for a limited time-how long? It’s not clear, but a rep for the brand told Parade, “Fritos Lime & Jalapeño Twists is the brand’s latest flavor expansion into the Fritos Twists family,” a spokesperson shared, noting that the new addition delivers “a hearty crunch with a blend of Jalapeno and a hint of lime flavors.”

Doritos Twisted Queso

Doritos Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch will forever be a staple, but the Doritos Twisted Queso is causing quite a stir and fans are excited for it.

This month Doritos limited-edition flavor that blends creamy queso dip with a hint of jalapeño heat.

A few weeks ago, a Redditor who sampled the trips ahead of release wrote, “They won’t be released until May but I have a friend who let me try some. They are fire. The taste makes me think of Cool Ranch + Queso.”

Utz Lemonade Potato Chips

To celebrate the summer season, Utz recently launched Lemonade Potato Chips that have a balance of a sweet and tart twist. This limited-edition flavor combines the nostalgic taste of lemonade with the satisfying crunch of potato chips, available through August or while supplies last.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There’s already an entire Reddit thread talking about the chips and one user wrote, “I actually really liked them, they are pretty mild and remind me of the slight tartness of a lime flavored tortilla chip with a little bit of sweetness.”

In addition to being unique and tasty, buying a bag also helps a good cause. The brand will donate up to $25,000 to the children’s cancer research organization Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ

Cheetos has a bold new flavor that should be hitting shelves any day now and customers are already awaiting the arrival.

“Chester has clearly snapped as you can see,” food blogger Snackolator joked in a recent Instagram post. “But I’m gonna have the same face trying these new Flamin’ Hot Cheddar BBQ Cheetos that are heading to stores now!”

Fans chimed in and one wrote, “These over some nacho cheese about to go crazy!!”

Another shared, “Oooooo!” another cheered, “I so want to try these.”

Thai-Style Red Curry Chips

Lay’s is adding a new flavor to their already extensive lineup. The Thai-Style Red Curry Chips are in some stores now, but will be nationwide starting June 1, 2025 USA Today reported and fans can’t wait.

A Redditer who has tried them shared, “If you like red curry (pretty coconut milk heavy) then these are a must. Had them over the weekend, and wow. It’s the aftertaste that’s crazy good. Spice level (to me) 3/10, flavor 9/10.”

Another wrote, “These are my favorite so far. I’m gonna be soooo freaking sad when I can’t get them anymore 😭”

Lay’s Southern Biscuits and Gravy

Lay’s Southern Biscuits and Gravy flavored potato chips were a winner of the Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” contest in 2015, but according to @snachwithzach the flavor will be released mid-June alongside the new winner of “Do Us a Flavor”.